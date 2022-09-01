GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars revealed for September 1-7, 2022

GTA Online's latest event week introduces the usual bonuses and discounts, a new Prize Ride and a new Podium Vehicle, as well as a new car. With the game currently running a Cola Wars event featuring Sprunk vs eCola, Rockstar decided to paint all vehicles green, the color of the winning team Sprunk.

This article goes into greater depth about the two free-to-win vehicles that are available this week and why they are worthwhile to acquire.

GTA Online's latest Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle are stunning to look at

GTA Online players who log into the game today will get to admire two interesting vehicles at the Casino and the Car Meet. The Podium Ride for this week is the Ocelot Locust, while the Prize Ride at the LSCM (Los Santos Car Meet) is the Declasse Mamba. As is the theme for all vehicles being exhibited this week, both cars will be rocking the Sprunk Green paintjob.

The Locust is a sleek and compact roadster with a rather unique look, thanks to its open-top chassis. Although not as popular as other sports cars in the game, it's still an esthetically pleasing ride that is sure to attract the attention of collectors. Furthermore, its resale value of nearly a million GTA$ is quite attractive to players looking to make a quick buck.

Similarly, the Declasse Mamba is another vehicle that is mainly notable for its looks. While it doesn't drive well, it's an incredibly beautiful car to own, with the custom metallic paintjob making it even more visually appealing.

Ocelot Locust

The Locust in GTA Online is based heavily on the 2015 Lotus 3-Eleven. Other cars like the 2017 Dallara Stradale, the Lotus Evora, and the Aston Martin CC100 have also served as sources of inspiration. This vehicle is portrayed in-game as an open-top racer with a small wheelbase and body.

The Locust has a tendency to slip at times, which can result in the car spinning out if turned too forcefully. When unarmored, the Locust operates less efficiently because its chassis is much stiffer and, as a result, the rear inner wheel may be lifted up when going through corners.

While an open-top cabin might help it stand out, this also makes it an easy target in combat. Driving this car through a shootout puts the driver in a rather dangerous situation since they are extremely vulnerable to gunfire.

Declasse Mamba

The AC Cobra MkIII is the main inspiration for the Mamba in GTA Online, with some input from the Factory Five Racing Mk4 Roadster, a Cobra replica.

The Mamba has a limited amount of traction in tighter turns, necessitating the use of a handbrake. This means that it takes a fair amount of time to get started without a wheelspin. The car has average traction, but its steering is somewhat sensitive. However, an experienced driver can quickly recover from spinouts, so this does not indicate a significant flaw with the vehicle.

Although it will take some time to get there, the Mamba has an impressive top speed. Despite a reasonable braking performance, the vehicle's limited traction results in a long stopping time. Furthermore, its delicate durability means that it can withstand only a few severe crashes before the car's performance begins to suffer.

