Declasse Mamba in GTA Online: All you need to know

A classic roadster, the Declasse Mamba in GTA Online was introduced to the game during the Executives and Other Criminals update which was released on December 15, 2015. The Mamba is a two-seater car that is heavily based on the iconic real life Shelby Cobra MKIII.

The Mamba is a respected car in the community because of its stylish looks and side exhausts. The car comes with a distinctive grille with two fog lamps installed by default. The Mamba was first featured in the original Grand Theft Auto game and made a triumphant comeback in GTA Online.

Everything you need to know about the Declasse Mamba in GTA Online

“The Mamba harks back to a simpler time in car design, when the only real question was how much engine you could cram into an elegant frame before it tore itself apart. Judging from the high morality rate Declasse hit a winning formula - but don't take our word for it. Once you hit the freeway and feel that primal roar beneath you as the bodywork starts to disintegrate, you'll know you made the right choice.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Declasse Mamba is a highly customizable classic roadster with modification options allowing the car's roof to be taken off for that iconic appearance. The Mamba is one of nine vehicles in GTA Online to return from the 2D Universe along with the Z-Type, Tour Bus, Furore GT, Panto, Penetrator, Itali GTB, Impaler, and Itali GTO.

Players can buy the Mamba from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $995,000 and can be sold for $597,000 plus 60% of the value of the upgrades at Los Santos Customs. The top speed of the car was recorded to be 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h). Despite having decent acceleration and good handling, it isn't one of the fastest cars in the game. The main disadvantages of this car are its weak durability and poor braking, resulting in dangerous oversteering in sharp turns.

It is not advised to use this car for races, but it will definitely turn some heads while driving around in free roam. There are many customizations available for the Mamba, including a lot of racing liveries and hood modifications. The car comes with a RWD drivetrain and a three-speed gear box. The Mamba is a community favorite in GTA Online and most players just love cruising around in this car.

