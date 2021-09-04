Top 5 best cars for races in GTA Online

GTA Online has one of the best vehicle collections in any GTA game. It shares most of its cars with GTA 5, but has a much wider range.

This is because GTA Online receives regular updates, and cars are among the first components to be added. While vehicles in GTA Online serve various purposes, racing is one of the most important reasons.

Sports cars and Super cars are among the best racing vehicles in GTA Online. This article explores some of the best racing cars in GTA Online, ranked according to their lap times and price.

5 best cars to race with in GTA Online

5) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Sultan RS Classic is one of the latest cars to be added to GTA Online. It's one of the seven drip-fed cars that were supposed to be added to the game every week. The RS Classic performs similarly to the regular Sultan, but the improvements are quite noticeable. At present, it has the best lap time of any tuner car in the game.

Top Speed: 117.50 mph

Recorded Lap Time: 1:02.736

Price: $1,789,000

4) Grotti Itali GTO

The Itali GTO has excellent acceleration, top speed, and braking, making it sublime around tracks. It also has exceptional handling in GTA Online. Therefore, the Itali GTO is a great vehicle for races, especially in direct comparison to the Pariah.

Top Speed: 127.75 mph

Recorded Lap Time: 0:59.727

Price: $1,179,000

3) Ocelot Pariah

The Pariah is a one-of-a-kind performer in every way. It does well in the Sports category and would compete in the Supers category as well. Its engine power is comparable to that of a supercar, giving it a very high top speed and acceleration.

It also has a lot of wheelspin off the line and in bends, so it takes a little more throttle control than other sports cars. Although traction loss is common when traveling over bumps, its handling is satisfactory. Because of its low weight, it also tends to roll slightly.

Top Speed: 136.00 mph

Recorded Lap Time: 1:00.828

Price: $1,420,000

2) Annis S80RR

The acceleration of the S80RR is quite impressive for an RWD car. The top speed is equivalent to that of most super-class cars. In comparison to other cars, the handling is nearly unique. It can steer extremely swiftly which comes in handy. Players can quickly regain control of the vehicle and start to powerslide.

Because of its weight and downforce, the automobile does not suffer from much instability when driving over uneven roads. With races that have a lot of steep corners, the Annis S80RR is a great choice.

Top Speed: 123 mph

Recorded Lap Time: 0:58.726

Price: $2,575,000

1) Progen Emerus

Although the Emerus is quite expensive, its high top speed and acceleration make up for it. Handling, on the other hand, takes some getting used to. Due to the low suspension, it is very floaty on uneven roads and corners. However, its good traction and ability to take sharp turns can be used to its advantage.

Top Speed: 127.25 mph

Recorded Lap Time: 0:57.823

Price: $2,750,000

Note: Top speeds and lap times recorded by Broughy1322.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul