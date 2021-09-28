Top 5 cars sold at Legendary Motorsports in GTA Online

Legendary Motorsports in GTA Online is one of the best sources for fast vehicles. This dealership sells top-notch vehicles, whether they are cars or bikes. GTA Online has many supercars that players can use as an escape vehicle in missions or win races.

Legendary Motorsports has a reputation of having the fastest cars in the game. For players who need nothing but the best, Legendary Motorsport has always been their go-to dealership as it is the most reliable place for the fastest and best-looking cars in the game, with many options to choose from.

5 best cars sold at Legendary Motorsports in GTA Online

Legendary Motorsport is an elite dealership that has served players with the best vehicles since the beginning.

Here are the top 5 cars sold at Legendary Motorsports:

5) Kreiger

The Benefactor Krieger is a two-door concept supercar featured in GTA Online as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update, released on September 12, 2019, during the Krieger Week event. The Krieger is based on the Mercedes-AMG One and has a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), as it's been tested in-game by Broughy1322.

4) Emerus

The Progen Emerus is a two-door supercar featured in GTA Online as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update, released on August 15, 2019, during the Emerus Week event. The design of the Emerus is heavily based on the 2019 McLaren Senna and has a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), as tested by Broughy1322.

3) 811

The Pfister 811 is a two-door supercar featured in GTA Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update, released on June 28, 2016, during the Pfister 811 Week event. The design of the Pfister 811 is based on a real-life Porsche 918 Hypercar, and has a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h).

2) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is a Sports Car featured in GTA Online, added to the game as part of the 1.52 Cayo Perico Heist update on December 22, 2020. The design of the Grotti Itali RSX is based on a real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The Grotti Itali RSX is the second fastest car in the game, with a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h).

1) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is a sports car featured in GTA Online as part of the Doomsday Heist update. The design of the Ocelot Pariah is based on a real-life Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Aston Martin V12 Zagato. This is the fastest car in the game with a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h), as it's been accurately tested in-game by Broughy1322.

