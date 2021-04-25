This week in GTA Online, Rockstar Games brought back Diamonds for the Diamond Casino Heist, much to the delight of the fanbase. Diamonds are the highest-paying target in the heist but only show up during special weeks in GTA Online.

So when they do appear, players tend to get excited at the prospect of grabbing way more money than cash will ever get them in the heist. But it simply isn't as simple as showing up to the setup and having Diamonds appear as the primary target.

With the scope-out involved for The Heist, players are required to sift through the cameras and get their eyes on the vault. There are different types of targets that players might find, which is always Cash. But on pure luck, players can sometimes also end up with the Diamonds as their primary target.

What are the chances of getting Diamonds in the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online?

Casino Heist vault content chances:

Cash - ~37%

Artwork - ~28%

Gold - ~18%

Diamonds - ~15%#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 21, 2020

According to veteran GTA Online players and Tez2, Diamonds have an approximately 15% chance of spawning within the vault. That probability doesn't seem to have changed in 2021 either, as players this week have also more likely ended up with cash and artwork than Diamonds or Gold.

Diamond pays out extremely well, which is why they are always in high demand. Maximum potential payouts for all primary targets in GTA Online's Diamond Casino Heist:

Cash: $2,115,000

Artwork: $2,350,000

Gold: $2,585,000

Diamonds: $3,619,000

While there is no way to affect what the player discovers in the vault, players have resorted to other methods. One involves canceling the Heist immediately should the vault be filled with anything other than diamonds.

This will result in a $25,000 loss, as the player would have put up that money for the Heist setup. Many players feel like the 25k loss is better than loot cash for the 16th time in a row.