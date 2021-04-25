The Diamond Casino Heist is one of the most raved-about heists in GTA Online and not without reason. The mission requires careful deliberation and unwavering diligence, all while ensuring one is as surreptitious as possible. That said, one cannot carry out such a grand robbery without knowing what they will be dealing with.

The Diamond Casino Resort and Casino is a popular place on the GTA map and is always crowded with people seeking the bliss of oblivion. Looting a place in broad daylight is not as easy as one might assume, which is why Lester would tell the player to scope out the main access points and points of interest in the casino before going any further.

This article explains how players can start the Casino Heist scope out mission in GTA Online and provides a list of all the access points and points of interest that players should check out and photograph for Lester.

List of all scope out objectives in the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

Image via play3.d

To start the Casino Heist Scope Out mission in GTA Online, players will need to bring up their planned board in the Arcade Basement and select the square that says "Scope Out Casino." This will allow the player to go to the Diamond Resort and Casino and take photographs of major scope out objectives for Lester.

GTA Online features 11 access points in total. Seven of them can be found on the roof of the casino, two on the ground floor, and two located at a distance.

The following is a list of all the Scope Out Objectives that the player should look for when doing this mission in GTA Online:

Roof Access 1 – accessible via the elevator

Roof Access 2 – right next to the Roof Access point 2

Roof Access 3 – spotted on the other side of the Helipad

Roof Access 4 – on the roof garden

Roof Access 5 – on the right side of the elevator

Roof Access 6 – down the Helipad.

Roof Access 7 – right next to Roof Access 6

Ground Level 1 – located near the horse track

Ground Level 2 – down the same line as Ground Level 1

Tunnel Access – the garage door

Sewer Access – inside the tunnel on the south side of the canal