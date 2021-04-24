How to start Casino Work in GTA Online; 3x Cash and RP this week

This doesn't often happen in GTA Online, but Lady Luck sometimes feels like cutting everyone some slack and dishing out multiple rewards for all the good ol' fashioned grinders out there.

This week, she feels extra generous and shelling out not 2x but 3x rewards for those who, instead of moping about how hard GTA Online can get at times, are helping Miss Baker with the grind.

Casino Work is only accessible to players who are either a VIP/CEO of an organization or an MC president. These missions were added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort Update and can only be played in free mode.

Not only are these missions super profitable, but they are also quite fun to grind. This is the timeless beauty of GTA Online. The game never gets boring, and there is always something for players to do and engage with. Moreover, every inconsequential job that allows players to make money in GTA Online takes the overall gameplay experience all the way through, making it unforgettable and irresistibly compelling.

This article explains how players can start Casino Work in GTA Online and begin churning out the big bucks while having a blast with Miss Baker.

How to start Casino Work in GTA Online

Miss Baker in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

To start Casino Work in GTA Online, players will simply have to give Miss Baker a call and ask if she wants to outsource some of the load she is so gallantly managing. There are 13 Casino Work missions in GTA Online, and players will be handed a random job.

While playing the assigned mission, other players will not be alerted. There is a three-minute cool down between each job as well.

Advertisement

After completing all 13 Casino missions in GTA Online, players need not despair. Miss Baker has three additional tasks up her sleeve that she only discloses after specific requirements are met.

List of Casino Work Jobs in GTA Online

Miss Baker will hand our 16 tasks to players (Image via GTA Wiki)

Bargaining Chips Best laid Plans Department of defence Fake News High Rollin' Judgment Call Lost in Transit One armed Bandits Recovery Time Safe Bet Severance Undisclosed Cargo When the chips are down

List of Secret Missions

The Diamond Casino and Resort Update brought in quite a few exciting missions (Image via engadget.com)

Damage Control Under the influence Tour de Force

In a world where most criminal kingpins are men, who knew a woman could be so wealthy and rich? While it's always a good idea to be on the good side of Miss Baker, creating a good relationship with her during a 3x reward week would undoubtedly pay off.