How to register as CEO in GTA Online

Indulge in crime and felony by becoming a CEO in GTA Online.

Here are the benefits that you can derive by becoming a CEO.

Become a CEO and run your own organization. Image: VG247.com.

GTA Online came up with 'GTA Online: Executives and Other Criminals' update, which is a gameplay element which allows the players to become a CEO/VIP, in the game. So, if you want to build your very own criminal organization as a CEO, here is how you can do it.

Becoming a CEO in GTA Online

Becoming a CEO in GTA Online is a lot similar to becoming a VIP. If you have lead the life of luxury by already becoming a VIP once, or multiple times, then you can opt for becoming a CEO and see how it feels.

In order to become a CEO you need to make sure that you have at least one million GTA dollars. With this money you are supposed to buy an Executive office from Dynasty 8 Executive. There are four offices you can choose from:

· Maze Bank West worth $1,000,000

· Arcadius Business Center worth $2,250,000

· Lombank West worth $3,100,000

· Maze Bank Tower worth $4,000,000

After buying the office, you can furnish it in your own way. You can also add a gun locker and safe to store your guns and money securely.

Customize your office as per your choice. Image: GTA5-Mods.com.

By being a CEO in GTA Online, you will be able to recruit Executive Associates who will be at your beck and call. You can make them pick you up for office or drop you home from work. They can also be made to call Pegasus or order food for you.

You can choose an appropriate name for your organization. You can also derive a lot of benefits by becoming a CEO, like getting vehicles if you buy properties or warehouses.

Unlike VIP, there is no cooling period involved if you are a CEO. You can choose to retire or re-register whenever you want. Remember that there can be a total of ten VIPs/CEOs in one session. Being a CEO, you can hire a maximum of 3 Associates.