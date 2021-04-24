5 most annoying allies players couldn't wait to get rid of in the GTA series

The GTA series features many profound and diverse characters who players just can't get enough of. However, as is the case with most things in life, some characters just add no value to the protagonist's life or simply become a nuisance.

These characters may claim to be criminal masterminds to "fit in," but their reputation is often questionable, given their lack of passion and zest for the wonders of the underworld.

This article will talk (or rant) about five of such characters who most players would agree the GTA series would be better off without.

The five most annoying allies that players couldn't wait to get rid of in the GTA series

#5 - Ma Cipriani

Oh, the things millennials do to impress their orthodox parents! Toni's Ma is the embodiment of a sentiment that many share but cannot express (at least not explicitly).

Ma Cipriani might be right in the grand scheme of things (after all, she is the mother here), but in a universe as chaotic as the GTA series, she is the kind of insignificant dot that people couldn't care less about.

She is not necessarily an underwhelming character, but Ma tends to get on the player's nerves by constantly berating Toni about things that nobody gives a brass farthing about.

While players wouldn't care if she were removed from the franchise, she does play a role in the story, no matter how insignificant and is, hence, rather important.

#4 - Karim Denz

Karim Denz is a less-than-average driver who players can hire for various heists in the GTA series. While he does get the job done (more or less), his vehicles are outdated, cranky, and supremely underwhelming.

If players didn't have to be so judicial with their expenses in the GTA series, this guy would probably go out of business.

#3 - Karl Abolaji

Karl Abolaji is the worst crew member players can hire in the GTA series. He is a freelancer with a poor portfolio and one of the most underwhelming guns in the entire franchise.

Had it not been for the fact that most Heist Missions do not require an efficient gunman, Karl Abolaji, too, would end up on the streets.

#2 - Zero

If players could get rid of one character in the GTA series, it would be Zero. He makes for a terrible ally and only makes things more complicated for Carl Johnson. In return, he does nothing but generate an extra stream of income through his shop.

While that in itself is great, considering how crucial a role money plays in the GTA series, Zero, more often than not, becomes a liability and creates more problems than necessary.

#1 - Rickie Lukens

When players think of a hacker, they automatically imagine a cool dude with a sharp gaze and breathtaking tattoos who would go all tech-savvy the minute they get their hands on a computer. This person would also say things that nobody around them would understand, leaving everyone in awe.

Rickie Luken certainly doesn't get on board with this image and could use some practice in the field he claims to be an expert in. He is definitely one of the worst allies in the GTA series that players wouldn't ever want to work with again.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.