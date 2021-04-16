Why players should own a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online: A beginner's guide to the import and export business

An import and export business not only allows players to climb the financial ladder in GTA Online, but it also enables grinders to understand the basic ropes of running a high-maintenance business.

Unlike passive side hustles like the Cocaine lockup and the Bunker, an import and export business requires a lot of dedicated grinding, especially the vehicle warehouse, which is generally considered to be more lucrative than the special cargo vehicle.

While some players enjoy doing source and sell missions, others prefer more linear ways of making money that do not involve any sort of hustle. Having said that, the vehicle warehouse does require a sizable bit of investment, so one should take into account all the aforementioned factors before paying through the nose for it.

This article explains how players can rack up the big bucks by selling high-end luxury vehicles in GTA Online.

Why players should own a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online

After purchasing a vehicle warehouse, the player will need to have at least 28 vehicles in stock before they can start selling (Image via GTA Wiki)

A vehicle warehouse is basically an underground facility unit in GTA Online that allows players to store stolen vehicles before they are sold to a dealer.

To purchase a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online, the player will need to register as CEO, which also requires a good deal of investment. There are a bunch to choose from, each tagged at a different price. CEO Offices can be purchased from Dynasty 8 Executive.

Purchasing a vehicle warehouse can be tricky since most properties in GTA Online are notoriously expensive. Warehouses that are located on the outskirts of the city tend to drag out the transaction process and generally turn the business into a laborious activity. Meanwhile, those that are located in the heart of the city usually drive quality leads and generate more revenue.

After purchasing a vehicle warehouse, the player will need to have at least 28 vehicles in stock before they can start selling.

The idea is to only sell high-end vehicles to high-paying clients so that the player is making at least $80,000 every 20 minutes.

To import vehicles in GTA Online, the player will need to access the computer that comes with the CEO office, source vehicle cargo and then complete the mission in the game. The mission usually revolves around stealing a vehicle and bringing it back to the warehouse.

A standard range vehicle can net the player $30,000. A mid-range vehicle is normally worth $50,000, and a top-range vehicle can net the player a staggering $80,000.

To avoid the unwanted attention of a public lobby, here's what the player can do:

Glitch into a solo public library.

Activate ghost .organization

Ship the vehicles via the Cargobob.