The GTA Series wouldn't be complete without all the bone-chilling villains it features. However, given that the protagonists themselves are the masters of the underworld, it can be hard for the villains to stand out without a profound backstory.

Some villains, like Big Smoke, manage to become instant fan-favourites the moment they make an appearance in the game, while others merely hang around, doing random shady jobs just to keep their head above the water. These are the characters who often don't make it.

This article talks about five of the most underwhelming characters featured in the GTA Series.

5 most forgettable villains in the GTA Series

#5 Ryder

Backstabbing best friends makes for one of the most popular trends in the GTA Series and is one that always manages to leave players shocked to the bones. Ryder, however, doesn't do justice to this trope, and the only reason players remember him is because of Big Smoke, who was the one fans rooted for from the start, till the heartbreaking end

Ryder merely hangs around in the shadow of Big Smoke and snags some spotlight for himself when players find out the truth about the two of them. All in all, one of the most underwhelming and forgettable villains from the GTA Series.

#4 Steve Haines

Steve Haines wouldn't have gotten so much hate and repulsion in the GTA Series had he not been so unnaturally sadistic and loathsome. There is nothing players hate more than characters who are just evil for the sake of being evil.

Steve Haines is a corrupt member of the FIB who exploits the power of his position to accomplish his own dirty agendas. While his scenes may be engaging, he just doesn't meet the benchmark raised by the GTA Series.

#3 Frank Tenpenny

If players could only kill one character from the GTA Series, it would probably be Frank Tenpenny. The fans get it. Corrupt cops are cool. But not when they are unnecessarily foul-mouthed. Definitely one of the most forgettable villains from the GTA Series.

#2 Diego Mendez

Players cannot understand why Diego Mendez was even featured in the GTA Series. Sure he has some prominent scenes in Vice City Stories, but he hardly does anything extraordinary to leave behind an unforgettable legacy. The GTA Series surely wouldn't have suffered a great loss if Diego Mendez hadn't been featured at all.

#1 Paulie Sindacco

Paulie Sindacco is probably the most underwhelming character from the GTA Series. The only reason he is remotely memorable is because of the infamous title he goes by, The Invisible Don. However, Paulie Sindacco, like Diego, didn't manage to leave any long-lasting impression on fans, and the fact that he was "invisible" 98% of the time also didn't work in his favour.