5 coolest characters in the GTA series

Rockstar Games have made a habit out of delivering legendary characters to gaming audiences, especially in the GTA franchise. While some might be unforgivably evil or obnoxiously narcissistic, the GTA series always finds a way to make their characters appealing to audiences all over.

While most gaming franchises have always struggled to make hardened criminals appear endearing, Rockstar seem to do it with ease. Over the years, fans have come to love characters like Trevor, who is evil incarnate, and this is a testament to Rockstar's writing.

Here, we take a look at some of the coolest characters in the GTA franchise.

Coolest characters in the GTA series

Honorable Mentions:

Ken Rosenberg

Ryder

Yusuf Amir

Trevor Phillips

Bogdan (GTA Online, The Doomsday Heist)

#5 Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti has been a man on a mission ever since he got out of prison after being ambushed and convicted for 11 murders.

After his prison sentence, and nicknamed The Harwood Butcher, Tommy Vercetti was sent to Vice City to establish the Forelli family's presence there. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse, and Tommy lost the family's money and drugs in an ambush.

Tommy was unleashed on Vice City as he used guile, violence, and an uncanny amount of charm to take over the city and become the kingpin. He is both personable yet increasingly cold, which is a dangerous combination. Plus, he is extremely comfortable with violence, making him one of the most dangerous men to antagonize.

#4 Officer Frank Tenpenny

Officer Frank Tenpenny in GTA (Image via alphr)

Officer Frank Tenpenny is the epitome of power and corruption. After Tenpenny put together the C.R.A.S.H. unit, he uses the power of law enforcement to pressurize and bully gangs into giving him a cut of the profits.

As a result, Frank essentially turned his unit into a gang itself and became part of the very problem he was supposed to solve. The character is rid of all basic human emotions except for anger, treachery, and deceit.

For all intents and purposes, Frank Tenpenny is an evil character but is one of the best villains the GTA franchise has ever seen. Throughout the game, he bullies and coerces the Grove Street Families and CJ into submission using a variety of tactics.

Despite not being the biggest or scariest guy on the block, Officer Frank Tenpenny has a vice-like grip on Los Santos.

#3 Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic could have easily fallen into the archetype of a thoroughly unfunny, all-too-serious protagonist. Yet, there was a certain charm and levity to Niko's character that endeared him to fans of the GTA series.

Unlike previous protagonists, Niko wasn't looking to establish himself as a force of nature in the world of organized crime. Instead, he was simply looking to get by while also being driven by an uncontrollable thirst for revenge.

Niko never fails to bring a smile to the player's face with his razor-sharp wit as he always seems to be armed with a killer one-liner.

GTA 4's Niko Bellic might not be the typical Rockstar protagonist, but he is easily one of the best in the series.

#2 Lamar Davis

There are only a few characters in the GTA series that are as funny as Lamar Davis. Being funny in a couple of cutscenes is pretty standard for GTA characters, but being consistently funny throughout the game is no small feat.

Despite making terrible decisions repeatedly, Lamar Davis still finds a way to be absolutely charming and hilarious. He has the strangest opinions on things and repeatedly makes the oddest observations.

Refusing to let go of his roots in the gang lifestyle, Lamar is quite content "making his money in the hood." This is what causes much of the conflict between him and Franklin, which makes for one of the best character dynamics in the series.

#1 Tony Prince

Tony Prince is as obnoxious, narcissistic, self-serving and vain as one gets. However, it still isn't enough for players to dislike him. The fact that Tony is so transparent in his vanity is precisely what endears him to the player.

Owner of the Maisonette 9, Tony Prince is the ultimate king of nightclubs in Liberty City, and no one has been able to wrestle the crown away. His alliance with Luis in GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony and their friendship is what carried most of the game, as it is easily one of the best character relationships in the game.

Tony is an absolute quote machine, with virtually every line being an instant classic. However, there is much more to Tony than obnoxiously narcissistic rants, as he is a thoroughly entertaining character.

Fans can see him take on the Los Santos nightclub scene in GTA Online as he helps the player set up their clubs in the city.