GTA Vice City is one of the most raved-about games in the world and not without reason.

The storyline, the missions, the assets, and the characters are all worth the buzz in the world. From criminal masterminds to power-hungry leaders and corrupt cops, the game features an assortment of mind-blowing characters, each more intriguing than the other.

This article talks about five characters from GTA Vice City that became instant fan-favorites when the game was released.

5 characters from GTA Vice City that became instant fan-favorites

#5 - Sonny Forelli

Image via gta-printscreen.blogspot.com

"Times are changing. The families can't keep their backs turned while our enemies reap the rewards. So we send someone down to do the dirty work for us and cut ourselves a nice, quiet slice..." Sonny Forelli

Every fairytale needs a good old-fashioned villain. This is why Sonny Forelli from GTA Vice City, despite being a backstabbing, power-hungry, acquisitive jerk, instantly became a fan-favorite character.

Sonny adds immersion to the game by making the protagonist's life a living hell and constantly keeping players on edge. Without his frequent outbursts and twisted moves, GTA Vice City would have had a hard time becoming one of the most popular games of all time.

Advertisement

#4 - Ken Rosenberg

"Do I look like I could intimidate a jury? I couldn't intimidate a child - and believe me, I've tried." - Ken Rosenberg

If terrified chickens were to be rated, Ken Rosenberg would top the list. Always freaking out of his mind and fussing about the future, Ken Rosenberg is portrayed as a naive prodigy caught in the web of criminal masterminds.

He is one of the very few characters in GTA Vice City who doesn't revel in violence and has no appetite for criminal activities. Ken Rosenberg is lucky to have Tommy, who understands him well enough to be able to soothe his frayed nerves whenever he freaks out.

Ken Rosenberg is one of the funniest characters from GTA Vice City.

Advertisement

#3 - Aunty Poulet

"Come in, my dear, and rest your soul." - Aunty Poulet

Considering the representation of women in GTA Vice City, any aunty character was bound to shine. Aunty Poulet was an instant fan-favorite in GTA Vice City.

Beautifully brought to life by Youree Dell Clemili, Aunty Poulet runs the Haitian gang and manipulates Tommy Vercetti into going against the Cubans, with whom he was on friendly terms.

Aunty Poulet sets the bar high for both men and women in GTA Vice City.

#2 - Lance Vance

"It's time for the 'Lance Vance Dance!"

While Lance Vance was a bit of a joke, for the most part, he did add quite the drama to the game. His betrayal towards the end made for one of the most unforgettable moments in GTA City.

He also reaffirmed the idea that players cannot and should not trust anyone in a world as fraught with tension as Grand Theft Auto. Loyalty, as it turns out, isn't a priority for most characters.

#1 - Tommy Vercetti

Advertisement

Yeah, my old man used to work on these. I used to spend the evenings with him cleaning the rollers. I was gonna follow him in his trade but... I lived a different life.

GTA Vice City would, of course, not be complete without Tommy Vercetti. He is one of the wittiest, funny, and memorable protagonists featured in the Grand Theft Auto series. Tommy Vercetti was also the first protagonist with a voice actor.

Unlike most GTA Vice City characters, Tommy didn't have it all easy. He had to work his fingers to the bone to become the ultimate king of the underworld.