GTA San Andreas requirements for PC download
- GTA San Andreas is a free-to-explore action-adventure game that enjoys a massive following.
- Here are some key points that you need to know before downloading the game on your PC.
GTA San Andreas is a 2004 action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It is the seventh title in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, and the follow-up to the 2002 game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It was released in October 2004 for PlayStation 2, and in June 2005 for both Microsoft Windows and Xbox.
GTA San Andreas is also one of the most successful video games of all time with over 20 million units sold. It is set in the early 1990s, and tells the story of Carl "CJ" Johnson, a gangbanger who returns to his hometown of Los Santos and immediately gets sucked back into gang life.
GTA San Andreas is set within an open world environment that players can explore and interact with at their leisure. Carl "CJ" Johnson is brought back home by the death of his mother only to get involved in a long journey that sees him exploring the fictional US state of San Andreas, which is heavily based on California and Nevada.
Screenshots of GTA San Andreas
As explained, GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games ever, and people still look to download it and play in their leisure time. With that in mind, let's take a look on how to download GTA San Andreas for PC (highly compressed), and the performance parameters that the system has to meet:
Minimum requirements
CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent
CPU SPEED: 1 GHz
RAM: 256 MB
OS: Windows 2000/XP only
VIDEO CARD: 64 MB DirectX 8.1 compatible video card (NVIDIA GeForce 3 or better)
TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB
3D: Yes
PIXEL SHADER: 1.1
SOUND CARD: Yes
FREE DISK SPACE: 3.6 GB for the install
DVD-ROM: 8X DVD-ROM
Recommended requirements
CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP
CPU SPEED: 2 GHz84 MB (the more the better!)
OS: Windows 2000/XP only
VIDEO CARD: 128 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant video card (NVIDIA GeForce 6 series)
TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB
3D: Yes
HARDWARE T&L: Yes
PIXEL SHADER: 2.0
VERTEX SHADER: 2.0
SOUND CARD: Yes
FREE DISK SPACE: 4.7 GB for the install
DVD-ROM: 16X DVD-ROM (speed not tested)
