GTA San Andreas requirements for PC download

GTA San Andreas is a free-to-explore action-adventure game that enjoys a massive following.

Here are some key points that you need to know before downloading the game on your PC.

Ajay Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

GTA San Andreas Poster

GTA San Andreas is a 2004 action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It is the seventh title in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, and the follow-up to the 2002 game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. It was released in October 2004 for PlayStation 2, and in June 2005 for both Microsoft Windows and Xbox.

GTA San Andreas is also one of the most successful video games of all time with over 20 million units sold. It is set in the early 1990s, and tells the story of Carl "CJ" Johnson, a gangbanger who returns to his hometown of Los Santos and immediately gets sucked back into gang life.

GTA San Andreas is set within an open world environment that players can explore and interact with at their leisure. Carl "CJ" Johnson is brought back home by the death of his mother only to get involved in a long journey that sees him exploring the fictional US state of San Andreas, which is heavily based on California and Nevada.

Screenshots of GTA San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Poster #1

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Gameplay #1

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Gameplay #2

As explained, GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games ever, and people still look to download it and play in their leisure time. With that in mind, let's take a look on how to download GTA San Andreas for PC (highly compressed), and the performance parameters that the system has to meet:

Minimum requirements

Advertisement

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 1 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP only

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB DirectX 8.1 compatible video card (NVIDIA GeForce 3 or better)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 1.1

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3.6 GB for the install

DVD-ROM: 8X DVD-ROM

Recommended requirements

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 2 GHz84 MB (the more the better!)

OS: Windows 2000/XP only

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant video card (NVIDIA GeForce 6 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4.7 GB for the install

DVD-ROM: 16X DVD-ROM (speed not tested)

CLICK HERE TO START YOUR DOWNLOAD

Also watch:

Why the Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a game you should not miss out on!

https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports/news-top-5-trending-games-for-pc-2020