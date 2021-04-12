The GTA Series features a number of die-worthy characters, each more power-hungry and twisted than the other. While most Grand Theft Auto characters are worth writing a fictional biography on, some set the bar even higher.

There are characters obsessed with the underworld because they view it as their rightful inheritance and others who use their network to expand a criminal empire and rack up as much money as possible.

This article takes a look at 5 of the richest characters in the GTA Series.

Top 5 richest characters in the GTA Series

#5 - Yusuf Amir

This list would, of course, be incomplete without Yusuf Amir, one of the most carefree and optimistic characters featured in the GTA Series. Amir takes the drama that is life with a grain of salt and is the kind of person who believes everything will be okay in the end.

For him, it will be. He is, after all, the most affluent man in the GTA series.

#4 - Donald Love

It's no surprise that Donald Love can buy the state of San Andreas without seeing a noticeable drop in his net worth. The attire, the arrogance, the style, the cannibalism say it all.

Yes, Donald Love is a man-eater, and he thinks human flesh is like chicken, only "more sentient." During the mission Cam Pain, Love is seen feasting on human ribs as though it's pasta.

Donald Love's wealth comes from a multi-billionaire corporation called Love Media. He is also involved in the construction industry, which is one of the most profitable markets in the GTA series.

#3 - Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti had his vices, but no one can deny that he brought Liberty City to life with his sharp mind. While many of the characters in the GTA Series are seen as an unfortunate result of their circumstances, Tommy Vercetti is the quintessential Grand Theft Auto character.

He's a criminal mastermind who deserves all the hype in the world. It is no surprise that Tommy Vercetti has more wealth than anyone in the GTA series, given his intellect and knack for hoarding money.

#2 - Devin Weston

There has never been and probably never will be a character as acquisitive and rotten as Devin Weston in the GTA series.

Devin Weston is a corrupt media magnate who exploits workers from third-world countries to line his pockets with cash. As if that isn't aggravating enough, he calls himself a well-meaning philanthropist. His character embodies the irony of GTA Online.

#1 - Avery Duggan

The GTA Series features a capitalist society so players can understand, if not justify, why the characters are so acquisitive and power-hungry in nature. But Avergy Duggan, who will stop at nothing to get what he wants, is the quintessential GTA villain.

Duggan runs enough illegal operations and million-dollar businesses to be one of the richest people in the GTA Series.