What is the Mile High Club in GTA Online and how long has it been under construction?

GTA Online is not merely a game. It is a cultural phenomena, a revolutionary masterpiece that will, without the shadow of a doubt, go down in history, as one of the greatest forms of escapism ever created.

The franchise owes a significant part of its glory to the robust nature of the universe and how much the player can resonate with it on a personal level. All of this goes beyond the superficial theme of the story, which, although enthralling, does not completely justify the insane number of fans and player-raves the fandom has racked up over the years.

Part of the reason GTA Online stands at the summit of success is because the featured world is so fleshed-out, it almost feels real. Things just don't happen in Grand Theft Auto. Money doesn't just pop up out of nowhere, and buildings don't spring up whenever they feel like it.

This is evident by the infamous Mile High Club in GTA Online, a magnificent skyscraper that's been under construction for a while, as it should.

The Mile High Club in GTA Online:

The Mile High Club is a skyscraper complex under construction that appears in GTA Online and GTA 5.

The complex is located at the Pillbox South Station of Los Santos Transit and seems to cover an entire block, stretching from Alta Street, Power Street, Vespucci Boulevard to Adam's Apple Boulevard in Pillbox Hill.

As if the sprawling presence of the complex in GTA Online wasn't enough, there's a construction crane attached to it that players can climb for a mini adventure. Given the general theme of GTA Online and the kind of players it seems to attract, the construction crane is also one heck of a place for an adventurous rendezvous or ... a schemed murder.

The Mile High Club is the second tallest building in Los Santos, outclassed in height only by the infamous Maze Bank Tower. It is a project of STD contractors. The contractor is known as Enzo Bonelli, and the mastermind architect goes by the name of Chip Peterson in GTA Online.

The Mile High Club in GTA Online has been under construction for over eight years now, and might stay that way for quite a while.