The wild disposition of GTA Online characters allows players to fulfill their craziest dreams and desires, which is where devastating weapons and lethal rocket launchers come into the picture.

Though the virtual market offers a lot of options, choosing the right weapon in the game is not exactly a walk in the park. There are so many things players need to consider before spending a fortune on an insanely expensive weapon.

This article takes a look at some of the best weapons in GTA Online that come with a high rate of fire.

5 Best Weapons in GTA Online that come with a high rate of fire

#5 The Bullpup Rifle MKII

The Bullpup Rifle MK II is essentially an upgraded variant of the regular Bullpup, which seems to take inspiration from the popular Kel-Tec RFB and the FAMAS G2. The MK II version improves over the original in damage (from 32 to 33), but both share the same incredible rate of fire, recorded at 500 RPM.

This beast of a weapon can be equipped with powerful tracer rounds, armor piercing rounds and full metal jacket rounds. Its accuracy is beyond impressive and makes for the ultimate GTA Online experience.

The Bullpup Rifle MK II can only be acquired by upgrading the regular weapon to its upgraded variant at the Weapons Workshop in GTA Online. The customizations will cost the player $14500.

#4 AP Pistol

Manufactured by Vom Feuer, the AP Pistol takes after the Colt SCAMP and is an extremely potent, fully automatic pistol.

If what the player needs is a compact, customizable weapon with an incredible rate of fire, then they should look no further. This beast of a weapon can shoot 750 rounds per minute.

Moreover, the gun features a decent 18-round magazine that, upon customization, can be upgraded to 36 rounds. The AP Pistol features a light recoil and can also host a suppressor upon customization.

This weapon unlocks after the Three's Company mission and is available for purchase at Ammu-Nation for $5000.

#3 Mini SMG

Manufactured by the popular Hawk & Little, the Mini SMG is a special submachine gun that comes equipped with an incredibly high rate of fire, recorded at about 650 rounds per minute.

This compact weapon comes with a decent ammo capacity of 20 rounds, which admittedly requires frequent reloads. However, the Mini SMG's excellent performance makes it one heck of a weapon for close-quarters combat and drive-bys.

The Mini SMG can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for 8,900.

#2 Minigun

Manufactured by Coil, the minigun is one of the most powerful weapons featured in GTA Online. As the telltale name of the weapon suggests, the minigun takes pride in being a relatively compact weapon that players can carry around without having to slow down every now and then.

The minigun is one of the most devastating weapons in GTA Online, recorded at 2000-6000 rounds per minute, depending on the shooting skills of the player.

This weapon can be stolen or found in GTA Online. It can also be purchased from Ammu-Nation for a whopping $47,000.

#1 The Widowmaker

The Widowmaker, one of the most expensive weapons featured in GTA Online, takes inspiration from the infamous minigun, which is why it's just as great of a weapon as the Minigun.

This plasma machine gun comes equipped with the highest fire rate in GTA Online, recorded at approximately 3000 RPM. It takes about 12 body shots to kill someone with the Widowmaker, which barely takes 0.22 seconds to dish out.

This deadly weapon can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $449,000.