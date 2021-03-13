GTA 5 features one of the greatest plotlines ever written in the history of the gaming world. From the remarkable beginning to the chilling end, the game keeps players on the edge of their seats the whole while.

With such a dynamic plot and robust world, it is only natural for players to want more from the game, which is where the Epsilon Program comes in.

The Epsilon Cult missions (also known as the Kifflom missions) are optional GTA 5 missions that feature Michael De Santa. These missions are essentially designed to antagonize the player and host a series of quests that engage Michael in extremely peculiar quests while donating a staggering sum of money to the featured cult.

This article explains how players can engage in the Epsilon Cult in GTA 5.

How to complete the Epsilon Program missions in GTA 5

The Epsilon missions are unlocked early on in the game but they can only be accessed using Michael as a playable character. The other GTA 5 characters cannot be used for the Epsilon missions. Completing these missions will earn the player a hefty reward of $2,100,000 or an old but iconic tractor. The payout depends heavily on the choices made during the missions.

There are a total of eight epsilon missions featured in GTA 5:

Seeking the truth Accepting the truth Assuming the truth Chasing the truth Bearing the truth Delivering the truth Exercising the truth Unknowing the truth

To start the Epsilon series in GTA 5, here's what the player needs to do:

Select Michael Go to the Epsilon website Click on 'Evaluate your Identity.' The player will be given a questionnair that contains 10 super weird questions. The player can either say Yes, No or Uncertain. The idea is to be as quirky as possible. Then click 'Get Results' and eixt the website This should activate the first Kifflom mission