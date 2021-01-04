GTA 5's map is huge compared to its predecessor GTA IV that was set in Liberty City. Covering a wide expanse of terrains from urban city streets in Los Santos to dense forests near Paleto Bay, GTA 5's map is rich, intricate, and detailed.

In this wide expanse of San Andreas, it's easy to lose track of certain landmarks, and the quarry is certainly one of them. Here's a quick guide on where the quarry is, why you need to know, and what missions this location is imperative to.

Also Read: Top 5 GTA 5 mods that completely change the game

Where is the quarry in GTA 5?

Davis Quartz Quarry Location

Located on the east of the map, GTA 5's quarry lies north of Ron Alternates Wind Farm and directly east of the Sandy Shores Airfield. Players will need to know this location for the first bounty mission called Bail Bond offered by Maude Eccles to Trevor Philips.

After a brief cutscene, players are instructed to help find fugitives that have skipped bail for a reward. Players can bring back these targets alive for $10,000 or kill them for $5,000.

The second mission that requires players to go to the quarry is for a setup in the "The Big One." Players must divert a train and use a skylift helicopter to steal it at the quarry.

Advertisement

Lastly, the quarry is accessed in a GTA Online mission offered by Lester Crest called Quarry Quarry. GTA Online's official description lists the mission as follows.

"So a little casual internet research on my part has revealed some interesting intel. A crew is planning to hijack some explosives from the Davis Quartz quarry for a bank job, which gave me a great idea. Why don't we do the same thing, and maybe even take out the crew in the process? They'll probably have snipers so keep your eyes open. Deliver the explosives to the warehouse - I'll store them there for a rainy day." - Lester Crest

Also Read: How to unlock the combat shotgun in GTA Online