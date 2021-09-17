Helicopter locations in GTA 5: All you need to know

Helicopters are probably the most versatile way to get around in GTA 5. To use a helicopter, players need to find a helipad with a helicopter on it. There are quite a few locations in GTA 5 where players can find a helicopter.

GTA 5 has an enormous map, and getting across it by car can sometimes be time-consuming. There are many different types of helicopters in GTA 5 that players can get into and fly around to travel. Besides traveling, some of these helicopters are weaponized and can take out enemies during missions.

Given below is a list of all the locations where players can find helicopters in GTA 5.

Where to find GTA 5 helicopters: Top 5 locations

1) LSIA

The LSIA is one of the best places in GTA 5 to get a helicopter, as it is the biggest airport in the game with the most helicopters available.

The helicopters available here are:

Maverick

Cargobob

Frogger

Annihilator

Buzzard

2) Sandy Shores

The Sandy Shores airstrip is the biggest airfield in Blaine county. Players can use this airfield to get back to Los Santos without wasting too much time.

The helicopters available here are:

Maverick

Cargobob

Frogger

Annihilator

Buzzard

3) Hospital Roof Top

This is the safest location to get a Helicopter in the game without gaining a wanted level.

The helicopters available here are:

Hospital Maverick

Police Maverick

Buzzard

4) Nation Office of Security

Although this location is to the corner of the map, it can sometimes come in handy while trying to travel around the game from the extreme east.

The helicopters available here are:

Maverick

Cargobob

Frogger

Annihilator

5) Fort Zacundo – Military Base

This location is one of the most difficult places to steal a helicopter because as soon as the player flies in this airspace, they receive a 4 star wanted rating.

The helicopters available here are:

Buzzard

Cargobob

6) Paleto Bay

(Timestamp - 1:35)

This helipad is to the extreme top of the map. The Paleto bay helicopter is the best way to get back to Los Santos when players are at the other end of the map.

The helicopters available here are:

Maverick

Cargobob

Frogger

Annihilator

Buzzard

7) McKenzie Airfield

(Timestamp - 2:20)

McKenzie Airfield is the second airstrip in Blaine County, and it can be used to travel to Los Santos if Sandy Shores is too far away.

Cargobob

Maverick

8) Tackle Street Helipad

The Tackle Street Helipad is a buyable property in GTA that players can buy to use as their personal helipad or find random spawn helicopters here for a quick escape.The helicopters available here are:

Maverick

Cargobob

Frogger

Annihilator

Edited by R. Elahi