How to spawn a helicopter in GTA 5: PC,PS4, Xbox One

A lot of time in GTA is spent by merely getting from Point A to Point B. How the player gets there is solely dependent on the vehicle they drive. However, it is just that much better to take a Helicopter and skydive into the location in a GTA game.

Such has always been the case for the GTA series. It hardly matters if the location is a narrow alleyway next to a busy street, as it will now serve as a helipad for your chopper. Helicopters are fast and agile modes of transportation in GTA games.

They are much easier to handle than an aircraft or a jet, as their agile nature allows players to dodge buildings that dare get in the way.

How to spawn a helicopter in GTA V: PC, Xbox One, PS4

PS3 / PS4 - O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

- O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle Xbox One / Xbox 360 - B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

- B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y PC - BUZZOFF

- BUZZOFF Cell Phone - 1-999-289-9633

Using this cheat code will spawn a Buzzard helicopter on your location and players can jump right in. Note: In order to use cheat codes on PC, players will have to access the console.

To bring up the console, simply press the "~" key while playing GTA V, then simply enter the cheat code to activate it in the game.

The Buzzard is one of the most agile helicopters in GTA V. Its quick manoeuvrability makes it a great chopper to learn how to fly with. In addition to being a fast mode of transportation, the Buzzard can also rain down hell from above.

The helicopter is fitted with two dangerous Miniguns as well as Missiles, making it an extremely dangerous aircraft in GTA V.