How old is Franklin in GTA 5 Online?

Franklin Clinton was born in 1988, which would make him 24 or 25 in GTA 5 and 32 or 33 in GTA Online's The Contract.

The primary evidence of him being born in 1988 can be seen in his license plate reading as "FC1988." The FC portion of that license plate presumably stands for Franklin Clinton, which would lead to the 1988 part being significant in some way. GTA 5 already treats him as the youngest protagonist in the game, so it's likely his birth year; 1998 isn't relevant in the storyline otherwise.

GTA 5 canonly took place in 2013. The game is rather vague with its dates, and it doesn't include a specific birthday for Franklin. Hence, it's possible that he would either be 24 or 25, depending on when exactly the game happens.

Similarly, GTA Online's The Contract occurs in late 2021 and early 2022, meaning that he is likely 32 or 33 years old by then.

Franklin's age in GTA 5 and Online

The Grand Theft Auto series seldom reveals the characters' ages, especially when it comes to flat-out telling the player. In Franklin's case, one can only assume that he was born in 1988 because of a license plate.

As far as the other two GTA 5 protagonists go, Michael De Santa has two possible birth years, while Trevor's age is unknown. Michael's fake gravestone lists 1965 as his birth year, although there have been debates about him being born in 1968 based on other characters' statements about him.

So gamers should know that Michael is either 45 or 48 years old, while Franklin is 24 or 25 years old in GTA 5.

GTA 5 in the timeline

The events of this game canonly take place in 2013, although it isn't specified when exactly the game ends. Thus, it's easy to take 2013 at face value and just subtract 1988 to get 25 as Franklin's age. Alternatively, he could be 24 if he was born in late 1988.

A few events imply that this game takes place in autumn, such as barber NPCs talking about October and several calendars displaying August and September.

GTA Online in the timeline

GTA Online isn't restricted to a single year, but it's worth noting that Franklin Clinton has only shown up recently for The Contract DLC. Thus, the only relevant years would be 2021 and 2022, as that's when The Contract DLC canonly happens.

All updates from Gunrunning onward has been stated to occur in the same year as the update. As The Contract is GTA Online's most recent update, it's only natural that it would be part of that group of updates that happens after Gunrunning.

He was born in 1988, making him either 32 or 33 years old by GTA Online's The Contract. If he shows up in a future update, then his age would be updated based on the specific year of that update.

