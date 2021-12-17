GTA Online players can now play as Franklin and Lamar in The Contract

GTA Online players will be excited to learn that Franklin and Lamar are playable in the new update.

The Contract is the latest content update for GTA Online. Players have a lot to look forward to, whether it's lower daily fees or missile jammers. For anybody who has played GTA 5 before, the best part is that Franklin and Lamar are now playable (albeit for a short while).

Both of these two have been missing in action for quite a while now. The new update features the return of these classic GTA 5 characters. Of course, players have to unlock these missions first. Franklin and Lamar are playable in very short bursts, but it's nonetheless satisfying.

Franklin and Lamar are now available to play in GTA Online

The Contract is one of the biggest updates in recent memory. Lamar is finally playable for the first time in the series. Franklin is also the first protagonist to be playable in multiple games. Here's what GTA Online players can do to unlock their special missions.

Players need to finish Dr. Dre's story

GTA Online players cannot access Franklin and Lamar right away. They first need to purchase a Celebrity Solutions Agency. Players can buy the following ones from GTA Online, each with a different price tag:

Little Seoul ($2,010,000)

($2,010,000) Vespucci Canals ($2,145,000)

($2,145,000) Rockford Hills ($2,415,000)

($2,415,000) Hawick ($2,830,000)

Players can now access the VIP Contracts, mainly focusing on retrieving Dre's stolen music. These missions have multiple parts, similar to GTA Online heists.

Once all these VIP Contracts are completed, Franklin will give the player a call. This should take about one or two hours in real-time. He will then invite the player over to a recording studio. After some hijinks ensue, Franklin and Lamar will become available to play.

Franklin and Lamar have their own missions

The Contract update introduces a series of Short Trip missions. Lamar is trying to maintain his business, yet there is always something getting in the way. GTA Online players can switch between Franklin and Lamar as they blast through enemies and drive through Los Santos.

Franklin and Lamar are playable in the following missions:

Short Trip #1: Seed Capital

Short Trip #2: Fire It Up

Short Trip #3: OG Kush

It's a real treat for those who played GTA 5. Once these missions are completed, the perspective will change back to the player's original character.

It's been a long time coming for GTA fans

For players who grew up with Franklin and Lamar, the new update is a nice trip down memory lane. These two still have the same comedic energy as they did before. This is the closest players will ever get to story mode DLC for GTA 5.

It's been several years since Franklin was last seen, and GTA Online gives a much-needed update regarding his current state. Franklin is doing very well for himself now that he runs a successful business. Not only do players get to see him again, but they can also play as him.

