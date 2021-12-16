Top 5 most exciting features added in the GTA Online The Contract DLC

The Contract DLC has introduced a bevy of exciting features for GTA Online players to enjoy.

Some are significant innovations that the game hasn't seen before, while others are quality-of-life improvements. Either way, these features are much-appreciated to have in GTA Online. The ones listed below aren't the only interesting features, but they're among the most notable.

Five of the best features added to GTA Online in The Contract DLC

5) Lower Daily Fees

By itself, lower Daily Fees don't seem all that exciting. However, it's a shockingly good quality-of-life update that essentially means the player is losing less money over time. If they're losing less money, they also don't have to grind as much to get the items they want.

It's a win-win feature altogether. The Contract DLC introduced it and other minor elements that players might love (such as a higher safe cap for the Nightclub).

4) F. Clinton and Partner

Franklin is back, too (Image via Rockstar Games)

A new property means new business opportunities in GTA Online. Sure enough, F. Clinton and Partner is a Celebrity Solutions Agency, and players have four locations to choose from:

Little Seoul ($2,010,000)

($2,010,000) Vespucci Canals ($2,145,000)

($2,145,000) Hawick ($2,415,000)

($2,415,000) Rockford Hills ($2,830,000)

Much of The Contract DLC revolves around this property, so players should buy it as soon as they can. Plus, fans of Chop can see the old dog still kicking.

3) Fewer phone calls

Some characters should call the GTA Online player less frequently (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most annoying aspects of GTA Online is the frequent phone calls. Players will get used to the same ring tone to the point where it just seems like non-stop spam. GTA Online gamers tend to know already what they want to do when they boot up the game, so getting constant phone calls was more annoying than anything else.

The Contract DLC made it so that the player will get fewer of them now. It's a tremendous quality-of-life change, yet it was one that gamers didn't know they would get. Sometimes, the best updates are the least expected ones.

2) Remote Control Unit

RC vehicles have a great niche in GTA Online, so having the ability to make a non-RC vehicle act like one is quite fun. Now, most vehicles cannot be modified with this feature. The few cars it works with feel exciting to use.

To use it, go into the Interaction Menu, head to Remote Control Vehicles, and select the RC Personal Vehicle option. From there, players can drive wherever they please (or detonate it). It costs $235,000.

1) Missile Lock-on Jammer

It's no secret that GTA Online is littered with homing missiles everywhere. Some of the most infamous vehicles in the game, such as the Oppressor Mk II, use homing missiles. Hence, having a Missle Lock-on Jammer is a game-breaker in a way.

This simple feature lets a player's vehicle become untargetable by homing missiles. It costs $400,000, but it's worth every dollar if the player plans to use one particular vehicle a lot. The main downside to this feature is that not every car can use it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like The Contract DLC update? Yes No 1 votes so far