List of new agencies in GTA Online: The Contract DLC revealed

The Contract DLC for GTA Online is out, and it introduces a brand new property called the Agency. Just as the update got released, data miners revealed the different locations available for this property.

This article contains all the details unveiled so far, including their location and price.

GTA Online The Contract DLC: Details of all four Agency locations

Price and location

The Agency is a business in GTA Online that players must purchase in order to access new missions from The Contract. It is available at four different locations and is rather expensive. Thus, new players may have to grind a bit before being able to afford them.

Here are all the locations for the Agency in GTA Online and their prices, listed from cheapest to costliest:

1) Little Seoul

The Agency location at the Little Seoul Tower (Image via @GTAonlineNews, Twitter)

Price - GTA$2,010,000

"This grade-A office comes with the delightful addition of Little Seoul ambience, a soothing mix of nightlife, gang crime, and the howling curbside breakdowns of lonely businessmen."

This is the cheapest Agency property in GTA Online, situated at Little Seoul Tower. Players can find the building on San Andreas Avenue and Calais Avenue in Little Seoul, Los Santos.

2) Vespucci Canals

Fans had already identified the Celtowa Building property (Image via @GTAonlineNews, Twitter)

Price - GTA$2,145,000

"Want to add some European glamor to your agency? It's never been easier with these two simple steps: 1. Pick a spot in Vespucci Canals. 2. Start day-drinking. Eccolo!"

The Vespucci Canals Agency is located at the Celtowa Building. The building is at the intersection of San Andreas Avenue and South Rockford Drive in Little Seoul and Vespucci Canals, Los Santos, west of Decker Park.

3) Rockford Hills

The Rockford Hills Agency building in GTA Online (Image via @GTAonlineNews, Twitter)

Price - GTA$2,415,000

"For many, the bad part about Rockford Hills is its population of wealthy celebrities endlessly complaining about their problems. For you, the good part about Rockford Hills is the population of wealthy celebrities endlessly complaining about their problems."

This is a moderately priced property location situated in the affluent neighborhood of Rockford Hills.

4) Hawick

The Galileo House in GTA Online (Image via @GTAonlineNews, Twitter)

Price - GTA$2,830,000

"This luxurious office space in Galileo House offers splendid views of shameless commercialism at its finest. You know you've made it when you're side by side with Queefstat."

The Agency's most expensive property is located at the Galileo House in Hawick, not the Badger Building, as fans had anticipated.

Also Read Article Continues below

The most expensive Agency property (at the Galileo Building in Hawick) costs $5,507,500 with the most expensive upgrades. Upgrades include art, wallpaper, highlights, armory, accommodation, and a vehicle workshop.

Edited by Saman