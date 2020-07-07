GTA 5: Location of Rockford Hills in the game

Rockford Hills is a posh district in GTA 5, where Michael's mansion is located.

Rockford Hills is located in Los Santos, San Andreas in GTA 5.

Rockford Hills in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: GTA5-Mods.com)

Rockford Hills in GTA 5 is a well-populated and posh district in Los Santos. It has made its fair share of appearances in several missions in the game.

Players are familiar with Rockford Hills as the mansion of the main character of GTA 5, Michael De Santa, is located in this district. Rockford Hills mainly consists of two sections- the northern end and the southern end.

The northern end is where you can find beautifully-decorated mansions. These mansions are mainly owned by the wealthy and will remind you of houses in Beverly Hills, California. Every house in this area is adorned with a swimming pool, a tennis court and a fancy gate. You can also find restaurants dotting the streets in this part of the district.

Little Portola (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The southern end is mainly for people who like to go on a shopping spree. A famous tourist attraction, Portola Drive, is also situated in this area. While visiting the Portola Drive, you can also head over to Little Portola for some high-end shopping and fine dining experience.

Mission Appearances in GTA 5

The missions which take place in and around Michael’s house are the ones which feature Rockford Hills. Therefore, Rockford Hills has made three prominent appearances in GTA 5. They are:

Complications

Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Meltdown

Location of Rockford Hills in GTA 5

Location of Rockford Hills in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Rockford Hills is located in Los Santos, San Andreas. Towards the north of the district, you will find the Vinewood Hills and towards the south are Downtown and Little Seoul. Hawick and Alta are situated towards the east of the district and Richman, Morningwood and Backlot City are located towards the west.