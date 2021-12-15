GTA Online The Contract DLC confirmed features and unofficial patch notes ahead of release

The Contract DLC for GTA Online is coming out today, and it adds a ton of new content to the game. Although Rockstar hasn't issued any early patch notes for the update, players may still learn about the plethora of new features this DLC brings to GTA Online. They can find the details of all the new content to be added to the game in this article.

All confirmed features and additions to GTA Online in The Contract DLC

The Agency and Franklin Clinton

The biggest surprise for The Contract DLC was the revelation of Franklin Clinton's appearance in GTA Online. He is supposedly running an agency called F. Clinton and Partner, which specializes in solving all problems for the Vinewood elite. This Agency will be a purchasable property in the game, and the story missions are expected to begin once players have acquired it.

There are four possible locations to set up the Agency, with two of them being revealed in the trailer and the screenshots. These could be the Celtowa Building in Little Seoul and the Badger Building in Hawick. The cheapest property is supposedly priced over GTA$ 2 million.

The Agency property can be customized with artwork, color, and wallpaper, while it can be upgraded to house a personal quarters, an armory, and a 20-car vehicle workshop. Players will be able to ask their Agency contact for perks such as requesting a company SUV, going off the radar, or finding a bike for themselves.

All the new additions

The new content includes vehicles and weaponry, which has almost become mandatory with each major update. Some of the weapons and vehicles have already been revealed, such as the Stun Gun (fully available now), Compact EMP Launcher, Dewbauchee Champion, and Enus Jubilee.

Another weapon coming to GTA Online is the Heavy Rifle which was previously cut from GTA 5. There are also 13 other vehicles, including the Cinquemila, Reever, and Shinobi. As expected, the update will also bring new clothing and tattoo options.

The major highlight of the update is the new music, as several real-world rappers will be seen appearing in the storyline. A new radio station called MOTOMAMI Los Santos will be added, alongside new tracks on West Coast Classics and Radio Los Santos.

The story of The Contract

The new DLC will follow a Heist-like story structure, where players attempt to recover Dr. Dre's mobile phone that contains his unreleased tracks. These missions will be initiated from the Agency, as mentioned before.

Rockstar has also hinted at side missions that can be started from the same building. The story missions for The Contract will see the player going out on a wild goose chase all across San Andreas.

