Franklin is back in GTA Online: What’s new with this iconic protagonist?

The upcoming GTA Online DLC (The Contract) will see the old fan-favorite protagonist, Franklin Clinton, return.

It will mark his first appearance in this game since its debut nearly eight years ago. Many wondered if this iconic character would ever appear in GTA Online, especially since Lamar has played a memorable role thus far.

The events of GTA 5 took place in 2013, meaning that eight years have passed since Franklin's last appearance.

Naturally, a few things changed between then and now. It's worth mentioning that this upcoming DLC update involves Dr. Dre's phone and unreleased music, and Franklin is partially responsible for getting it back.

What's new with Franklin in GTA Online?

One of the main screenshots featuring Franklin for The Contract (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin's debut in GTA Online means that two of the three GTA 5 protagonists have now appeared in this game (with Michael De Santa being the only one missing).

He's no longer the small-time criminal he once was at the start of GTA 5. Instead, he now "misses getting these hands dirty" as he works with big-name celebrities at his new agency.

GTA Online players will interact with a new property called The Agency, where they will help Franklin on his various missions. Franklin's new business is named "F. Clinton and Partner," and Lamar is the one who introduces the player.

The difference between then and now for Franklin

The above screenshot perfectly represents how Franklin's life has turned around since the beginning of GTA 5. For those who haven't noticed, his old sign stated:

"LOS SANTOS OWNS YOU"

The new sign reads:

"YOU OWN LOS SANTOS"

Franklin's ambition paid off by the end of GTA 5, and he didn't throw away his old friends to do so. He still has connections to some other fan-favorite characters like Lamar and Chop.

What's new with Chop?

GTA 5's Chop on the left, GTA Online's Chop on the right (Image via Rockstar Games)

The average lifespan for a rottweiler is eight to ten years, so some fans might be surprised to see that Chop is still around. He's an old dog now, but he's still living with Franklin after the events of GTA 5. Not only that, but he's also noticeably wider than his last appearance.

It isn't specified in the upcoming GTA Online update if Lamar still owns Chop or not, but he is still in contact with Franklin after all these years. By comparison, neither Trevor nor Michael is seen alongside Franklin in the modern day.

Franklin's appearance

Franklin's look at the start of GTA 5 and how he looks in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin hasn't changed too much in the last eight years. He uses a suit now, giving him a more professional look as opposed to his old casual appearance. Likewise, he adjusted his old iconic hairstyle into something else.

He also canonly grows a small beard. Aside from that, he's the same Franklin Clinton that fans know and love. Since he was born in 1988, that would mean he's 33 years old by the time his update comes out in GTA Online.

This update (The Contract) launches on 15 December 2021, so fans don't have to wait long to see him again.

