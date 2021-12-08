GTA Online The Contract DLC: New weapons, vehicles, and more confirmed

Earlier today, Rockstar Games announced new storyline content for GTA Online featuring GTA V’s Franklin Clinton and popular American rapper Andre “Dr. Dre” Young.

Along with the storyline update, multiple new vehicles, weapons, and locations have also been added. The GTA Online update will also feature new music, including some previously unreleased Dr. Dre songs.

The story picks up from years after the GTA V storyline and features voice actor Shawn Fonteno reprising his role as Franklin Clinton. The update is set to be released on December 15, 2021.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline New weapons, vehicles and a new property, F. Clinton and Partner, celebrity solutions agency. New weapons, vehicles and a new property, F. Clinton and Partner, celebrity solutions agency.#GTAOnline https://t.co/Yii2PyK3VH

GTA Online: New weapons, locations, vehicles, and music added in "The Contract"

The Contract features Franklin Clinton’s F. Clinton and Partner “celebrity solutions agency.” The agency finds itself in an opportunistic position when Dr. Dre's cell phone containing his new music goes missing. Players will have to help Dr. Dre regain access to his unreleased tracks as part of the new story.

The Contract is set to be added to GTA Online on December 15. The update will also include new content, including locations, weapons, and vehicles. The "Compact EMP Launcher" and the "Stun Gun" are the two weapons announced.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

Additionally, two new locations, namely "The Agency" and "The Armory", will also be added as part of The Contract update. Finally, two new vehicles, including the "Enus Jubilee" and the "Dewbauchee Champion," will be appended as part of The Contract.

Rockstar Games has also announced that it will be adding a range of “new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists.” Gamers will also get other opportunities for agency work to earn extra cash in GTA Online. For further information, the following official link can be seen.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rockstar Games promised the addition of other content, with the update scheduled to be added on December 15, 2021. Franklin Clinton was the main protagonist of the GTA V game. The character has a dog named Chop, and his best friend is named Lamar Davis. Both Lamar and Chop are also part of The Contract storyline.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar