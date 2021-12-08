GTA Online The Contract DLC: New weapons, vehicles, and more confirmed

Earlier today, Rockstar Games announced new storyline content for GTA Online featuring GTA V’s Franklin Clinton and popular American rapper Andre “Dr. Dre” Young.
Along with the storyline update, multiple new vehicles, weapons, and locations have also been added. The GTA Online update will also feature new music, including some previously unreleased Dr. Dre songs.
The story picks up from years after the GTA V storyline and features voice actor Shawn Fonteno reprising his role as Franklin Clinton. The update is set to be released on December 15, 2021.
GTA Online: New weapons, locations, vehicles, and music added in "The Contract"
The Contract features Franklin Clinton’s F. Clinton and Partner “celebrity solutions agency.” The agency finds itself in an opportunistic position when Dr. Dre's cell phone containing his new music goes missing. Players will have to help Dr. Dre regain access to his unreleased tracks as part of the new story.
The Contract is set to be added to GTA Online on December 15. The update will also include new content, including locations, weapons, and vehicles. The "Compact EMP Launcher" and the "Stun Gun" are the two weapons announced.
Additionally, two new locations, namely "The Agency" and "The Armory", will also be added as part of The Contract update. Finally, two new vehicles, including the "Enus Jubilee" and the "Dewbauchee Champion," will be appended as part of The Contract.
Rockstar Games has also announced that it will be adding a range of “new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists.” Gamers will also get other opportunities for agency work to earn extra cash in GTA Online. For further information, the following official link can be seen.
Rockstar Games promised the addition of other content, with the update scheduled to be added on December 15, 2021. Franklin Clinton was the main protagonist of the GTA V game. The character has a dog named Chop, and his best friend is named Lamar Davis. Both Lamar and Chop are also part of The Contract storyline.