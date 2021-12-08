GTA Online The Contract DLC: Everything you need to know

Rockstar Games has revealed that the The Contract update for GTA Online will include new missions, cars, weapons, and even a new property to the game.
Rockstar has just released a first-look teaser trailer for the impending DLC that is releasing on December 15. This article contains everything that players need to know about The Contracts update in GTA Online.
All the necessary details regarding The Contracts DLC in GTA Online: Missions, weapons, vehicles, and more
The Contract DLC for GTA Online comes with an all-new set of story missions that feature Franklin and Dr. Dre. It involves the players scouring out all of San Andreas to find Dr. Dre's lost mobile phone, which also contains his new music. Players will be aided by returning characters Lamar and Chop the Dog, as well as a new character - the skilled hacker Imani.
Here's the official Rockstar Newswire link regarding The Contracts DLC.
Besides the story missions, there are also some other additions, such as weapons, vehicles, and a new property given.
Weapons
The Contract DLC is adding two new weapons to the already existing massive collection of weapons in the game. These are the:
- Compact EMP Launcher
- Stun Gun
Vehicles
New vehicles have almost become mandatory in every new update and this time, it's no different. There are two new vehicles in The Contract DLC:
- The Enus Jubilee
- The Dewbauchee Champion
Property
With The Contract update for GTA Online, Rockstar is introducing a new property named The Agency. Rockstar has hinted at some special missions that players can take on from this new property. The story missions will also be tied to this new and unique business venture.
GTA Online players will be assisting Franklin Clinton's agency "F. Clinton and Partner" to help the business reach new heights. According to Rockstar's Newswire description, the agency specifically caters to providing unique solutions for its posh Vinewood clients.