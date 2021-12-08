Franklin Clinton to make comeback to GTA Online in new Story DLC

Rockstar Games has released the first trailer for its new GTA Online update, titled "The Contract." The update features Dr. Dre and marks the return of GTA 5 protagonist and Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton.

It's safe to say that the update will give players an insight into what Franklin has been up to following GTA 5's breathtaking storyline. Furthermore, the update will also reveal new ways for players to make money.

The update also brings back Chop and Lamar, who will help Franklin in helping Dr. Dre locate his missing phone.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

The story sees Franklin running a new "celebrity solutions agency" that caters to the Vinewood elite, hoping to grab a client to take the business to the next level.

An opportunity arises when Dr. Dre's phone, which contains an array of unrelated music, falls into the wrong hands. Naturally, Franklin Clinton is tasked with retrieving it.

Here's what Rockstar's website says:

“Get ready for a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between as you join Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Chop the Dog, and crew to secure Dr. Dre’s precious tracks and return them to their rightful owner.”

The new GTA Online update includes new music, weapons, and more

Dr. Dre's involvement with the franchise has been teased several times in the last couple of months.

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg teased that Dre was working on something extravagant with Rockstar Games.

The Contract will introduce new weapons, new music and a new radio station (Image via Rockstar Games)

This led the community to believe that Dr. Dre was working on the much-anticipated GTA 6. While this isn't a pipe-dream, Snoop Dogg undoubtedly referred to the new GTA Online update.

The new update will feature new tracks, a new radio station, weapons, more quality of life updates, and much more.

However, that's it for now. The new update is slated to release on December 15. Rockstar Games has promised to release more information around the update in the upcoming days.

Also Read Article Continues below

But for now, there's a new trailer for the players to familiarize themselves with.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar