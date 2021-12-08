5 super cars that GTA Online players should own in December 2021

GTA Online has 128 super sports cars. With so much choice, it is hard for some players to know where to begin when buying their first super car.

GTA Online players need to consider a few factors when looking at which cars they want to own. What is the top speed? How is the acceleration? Will it handle well, or will it spin out while racing?

Which are the best super cars in GTA Online?

The selection of super cars in GTA Online is simply mind-blowing. Below are five options that gamers should own in December 2021.

1) Itali RSX

Many users feel that the Itali RSX might be the best super car in the game in 2021. It has the fastest acceleration of all 128 super sports cars in GTA Online and a top speed of over 135 mph. It is perfect for drag racing and is even a very good drift car.

Taking its inspiration from the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and T8 Tributo, it is easy to see why the Itali RSX is at the top of many GTA Online players' lists. With a price of $3,465,000, it is one of the most expensive cars in the title, but from speed and performance to style and grace, it is worth every penny.

2) Deveste Eight

The Devaste Eight is another super car GTA Online players should buy in December 2021. Its unique style gives it a standout look, almost identical to its real-life counterpart, the Devel Sixteen super car.

It costs a fair amount of money, at $1,795,000. Considering its flair and stats, more GTA Online players need to own this super car. Like most super cars, it sticks to the road like glue and turns with precision.

With a top speed of 131 mph, it is an ideal car for all sorts of races in GTA Online.

3) Banshee 900R

All gamers should own a Banshee 900R. The main reason is that this Dodge Viper lookalike comes at an ultra-low price. GTA Online users can buy it for only $565,000, a fraction of the cost of many super sports cars in the game.

The Banshee 900R has a top speed of 131 mph, making it a sure winner in many races in GTA Online. It is easy to drive and handles like a dream, so every player should own this car for all of its virtues.

4) Invetero Coquette D10

Going back up in price, the Invetero Coquette D10 is a very sleek-looking super car that costs $1,510,00 in GTA Online. This is one of the more affordable super cars in the game. Some players find this surprising because, with a top speed of 130 mph, it can give the Itali RSX a real run for its money.

The D10 is clearly inspired by the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, an unbelievable real-life super car. Experienced races in GTA Online will benefit from using this car while turning some heads on the racetrack.

5) Pegassi Tezeract

The Tezeract is heavily influenced by the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, a real-life futuristic concept car. Its features in GTA Online look fantastic, and like its real-life version, it is an electric car. This means no engine sound and a slightly lower top speed, at 126 mph, but boy, does it look and handle great.

It is one of the more expensive cars and will set players back $2,825,000. However, this is a small price to pay for such an elegant and environmentally friendly vehicle.

