The Banshee 900R in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online's Banshee vehicles have been in the news before as some of the fastest and most efficient cars in the game. The Banshee 900R is a particularly good one.

Not only does it race ahead in the looks department, turning heads wherever it goes, but it has also recorded at an incredibly high top speed and boasts the kind of overall performance that many vehicles cannot challenge in GTA Online.

This article talks about the Bravado Banshee 900R in GTA Online and highlights its key features.

GTA Online: The Bravado Banshee 900R

BENNY'S ORIGINAL MOTOR WORKS DESCRIPTION:

"The Banshee defines the modern sports class. Light, low, with sweeping curves and perfect lines, the only thing under its mile-long hood is a feral V8 twin-turbo fighting for space with its driver's colossal manhood. But trust us, the base model is just the start. When we're done, it'll look like your Banshee ate another Banshee at the peak of an all-night steroid binge. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

Inspired by the Hennessey Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7, Aston Martin DB9 are essentially a wide-body variant of the fetus Banshee. It was introduced to GTA Online as part of the January 2016 update.

If 900R is compared with its base versions, one will see quite a few notable differences between the two. For starters, the 900R is more of a super car than a sports car, unlike the Banshee, which follows the latter's route. Moreover, the 900R shows significant improvement in overall speed and acceleration, making it a better choice than the Banshee in GTA Online.

One major, and perhaps the only, downside to the Banshee 900R is that it tends to spin out of control when trying to tackle sharp and sudden corners, often producing oversteer as a result.

When fully upgraded, the Banshee 900R leaves many vehicles of its class in the dust. However, its average acceleration does tend to hold it back from reaching its full potential in a short period of time. Its top speed has been recorded at 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h.

That said, the Banshee 900R is one of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online and is definitely worth all the hype in the world.

How to buy Banshee 900R in GTA Online

The Banshee 900R can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online. It costs $565,000, making for a reasonable investment.

