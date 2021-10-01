GTA Online: How to claim the Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (October 2021)

GTA Online offers Twitch Prime Gaming members a range of regular rewards that can be claimed for free every week.

In September, $400,000 in GTA$ was available to be collected for free, along with various offers on in-game supercars and other items. This month, GTA Online is offering a 65% discount on the Casco supercar and a 35% discount on the RT3000.

The overall $400,000 reward is divided into individual rewards of $100,000 every month. The following article looks at everything gamers need to know to collect the Twitch Prime Gaming rewards for October 2021.

Claiming GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards in October

Gamers need to log into both their Twitch Prime Gaming account and their Rockstar Social Club account. GTA Online offers various perks such as discounts on cars, bonus cash, and free properties to Prime Gaming members.

Another perk of being a Twitch Prime Gaming member is having exclusive access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub in GTA Online. Regardless, to claim the rewards, gamers need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Link your Prime Gaming account to the Rockstar Social Club account. Use the official Social Club website to sign in, and then sign in to your Twitch Prime account on the new window that pops up. Link the Twitch account to the gaming account that you use on your specific console. That is it. Once the above steps are completed, gamers can load up GTA Online and claim the rewards added every week.

In October, a weekly cash reward of $100,000 can be claimed by gamers. This is in addition to the discounts on supercars. Casco is currently available for just $230,000 due to a 65% discount, while the RT3000 is available for $836,052 due to a 35% discount. Hence, the rewards in question might prove to be a bit too tempting for GTA Online gamers.

