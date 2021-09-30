GTA Online money farming guide for the week of 09/30

GTA Online's weekly update for the week starting September 30 has arrived, and it does not disappoint. From PvP bonuses to double payouts on Time Trails, this week's patch has a little bit of something for every type of player.

The standard grind of doing the Cayo Perico heist can be monotonous for users, and the weekly bonus events serve as a good break from this routine.

How to farm cash efficiently in GTA Online this week

The quickest and easiest way to make cash this week in GTA Online is by capitalizing on the 2x bonuses that Time Trials offer. This means that gamers can rake in GTA $400,000 if they complete the RC Bandito and regular Time Trials this week.

Here's a guide to both:

1) RC Bandito Time Trial: La Fuente Blanca, par time 01:27:00

2) Time Trial: Calafia Way, par time 01:24:20

3) 2x payout on Adversary Mode - Offense Defense

For those who are more inclined towards PvP activities, the Offense Defense mode is available and is dishing out 2x the regular rewards. This means that players can rake in anywhere from GTA $30,000 to GTA $60,000 per game if they manage to win in a stacked lobby.

4) 3x GTA $ and RP on Lamar contact missions and Land Races

Much like Simeon and Gerald's missions, Lamar offers users missions in GTA Online, except this week, his paychecks are much bigger. Users are entitled to 3x GTA $ and RP this week for every Lamar mission they complete.

To add a little variety to their grind, they can also partake in land races that will give them 3x the standard payouts.

While this week's bonuses aren't as lucrative as last week's biker businesses, there is enough variety to appeal to all kinds of GTA Online players. The Cayo Perico grind has become slightly more annoying since Juggernauts were silently buffed last month, and players have exhausted most of what the LS Tuners update had to offer.

All eyes are now on the winter 2021 update for GTA Online and a potential GTA 6 announcement.

