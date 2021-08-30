5 great GTA Online cars under $1.5 million after the Los Santos Tuners update

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update was one for all the gearheads out there, centered around cars and racing.

While most GTA Online updates have followed a trend of increasing prices for vehicles, the Los Santos Tuners update broke it and provided more affordable automobiles. Here's a look at some of the best cars available in GTA Online under $1.5 million dollars and how they stack up against their more expensive counterparts.

5 great GTA Online cars under $1.5 million

5. Annis Remus (GTA $1,027,500 - $1,370,000)

Based off of the Nissan Silvia S13, the Annis Remus is an absolute icon for tuner fans out there. Available for a very reasonable price, the 2-door sports coupe features extensive customization options that make every player's ride unique in some shape or form. While not the fastest on the road, the Remus is certainly a visual treat once modified.

4. Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (GTA $745,000)

One of the best muscle car additions to GTA Online since launch, the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is an absolute overachiever for its price. Coming in at under a million dollars, the car is fast, can perform wheelies and looks absolutely phenomenal for its price. Muscle car fans should definitely add this whip to their collections.

3. Pfister 811 (GTA $1,135,000)

An absolute performance monster for its price, the Pfister 811 can hit a top speed of 132.50 mph that rivals some of the best cars out there like the Itali RSX. Coming in at nearly 1/3rd the price of the RSX, the 811 is a no brainer for performance oriented drivers.

2. Turismo R (GTA $500,000)

What the Turismo R lacks in top speed, it makes up for in looks and a cheap price tag. At just half a million dollars, the Turismo R punches well above its weight and is a solid starter car for players who are stepping into some real cash. The car features excellent acceleration and handling, making it an ideal candidate for city driving.

1. Pegassi Zentorno (GTA $725,000)

The holy grail of all budget cars in GTA Online, the Pegassi Zentorno simply cannot be taken down. The car's moderate price tag combined with its killer looks and customization options, have made the Zentorno stand out 7 years since its original launch. The Zentorno is no slouch on the track either and can handily beat almost every Los Santos Tuner car out there.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod