GTA Online silently buffs Juggernauts in Cayo Perico heist

GTA Online's Cayo Perico heist was released to much fanfare in December 2020 as it was revealed to be a brand new approach to heists and the first of its kind to be available to solo players.

Since then, players have been spamming the heist non-stop as it turned out to be the fastest and most efficient way to make money in GTA Online. Player-optimized routes may be in jeopardy, however, as Rockstar Games released a silent patch that buffed Juggernauts, making them extremely difficult to take down even with a team.

GTA Online's silent Cayo Perico Juggernaut buff detailed

Any GTA Online player who has played the Cayo Perico Heist in the last week may have noticed that the Juggernauts/Heavies present at El Rubio's mansion no longer go down as easily as before.

Before August 18, players could comfortably deal with Juggernauts with a well-placed headshot. This made rotation paths easier as they could deal with enemies in every quadrant easily, and increased the chances of NPC's dropping a keycard.

Since the August 18 patch, the Juggernaut can no longer be taken down with just a single headshot and can neither be melee'd to death. Players must now opt to put multiple rounds in the Juggernaut's head to deal with him, which is an extremely risky play as even a stray bullet can alert nearby rounds.

To make matters worse, solo players might not even be able to empty enough rounds in the Juggernaut's head before he manages to whip around and get his minigun off, making it a much wiser choice to avoid him entirely.

GTA Online has seen a few background changes in recent times that are both intentional and accidental from Rockstar Games. One of the funnier changes that recently cropped up was that vehicle properties from the Armored Kuruma made the standard Kuruma invincible for a while.

Another background update recently patched exploits that allowed players to drive their cars within the civilian area of the LS Car Meet.

