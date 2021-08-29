5 of GTA Online’s most expensive super cars

Some of GTA Online's super cars can cost an exorbitant amount of money.

Hence, these five super cars are perfect for GTA Online players looking to show off their wealth. Some of these cars also come with fun gimmicks, which means that some GTA Online players might enjoy purchasing them.

Two of the five super cars on this list are normal vehicles, with the remaining three having a gimmick of some kind attached to them. Of course, the cheapest super car on this list is still almost $3,000,000, so this vehicle class is notoriously expensive compared to some of the other vehicle classes in GTA Online.

GTA Online's five most expensive super cars

5) Tezeract ($2,825,000)

The Tezeract has an interesting design for a super car (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first super car on this list is a normal one. There are no fancy gimmicks attached to the Tezeract. Instead, it's just an expensive super car with terrific stats. GTA Online vehicle enthusiasts might love this ride, as it's one of the best super cars to drive in the game.

Sadly, there is no Trade Price to lower its price further.

4) Krieger ($2,875,000)

The Krieger is a top-tier super car (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Krieger is the last normal super car on this list. It doesn't have a fancy gimmick, nor is it a weaponized vehicle. Instead, it's just an impeccable super car with terrific stats all around. Its handling is exceptional, as is its acceleration.

Its top speed is also good for a super car, which makes it an excellent choice for race enthusiasts. There is also no Trade Price for this vehicle.

3) Vigilante ($3,750,000)

The Vigilante stands out for several reasons, with its weird design being one of them (Image via Rockstar Games)

In terms of its lowest possible price, the Vigilante would actually be the most expensive super car in GTA Online. It doesn't have a Trade Price like the two above it, but its default price is still only the third highest in GTA Online.

The Vigilante is a blindingly fast super car, which is further bolstered by its rocket booster. It even has machine guns and homing missiles, which makes it outclass the Rocket Voltic in every conceivable way.

Like the Rocket Voltic, the Vigilante is blown up by a single rocket. Still, this super car is arguably one of the best for how unique it is.

2) Rocket Voltic ($3,830,400)

The Rocket Voltic has seen better days (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Rocket Voltic is overpriced for its true worth. That said, it's still a fun novelty vehicle for players looking to invest in something different. It's an older vehicle, which means that the powercreep has hit it harder than most.

One of its most notable features is that it has a rocket booster, which can help make it go much faster than its normal speed. It's also worth noting that the Rocket Voltic cannot be sold once purchased.

1) Scramjet ($4,628,400)

The Scramjet has terrific mobility thanks to its unique abilities (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Scramjet is another gimmicky vehicle with an almost toy-like appearance. Like the other gimmicks on this list, the Scramjet offers virtually no defensive utility. Its Trade Price is quite expensive, $3,480,000 is no laughing matter.

However, it has a powerful jumping ability that can be fun to mess around with. It even has a rocket booster like the Rocket Voltic, but it can be combined with the previous ability for some great mobility.

Unlike the Rocket Voltic, the Scramjet has machine guns and a missile launcher to help GTA Online players destroy their foes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

