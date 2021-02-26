Which is the fastest supercar in GTA Online?

One of the many reasons why GTA Online has been able to thrive in the ruthlessly competitive online multiplayer space is due to its ability to evolve. Every year, GTA Online goes through a major transformative period that sees the addition of new content, businesses, or heists.

However, underneath the hailstorm of bullets that can be a GTA Online session, the community has a collective obsession: fast cars. There is nothing better than a fast car to flex on other players, and if it happens to look great, then that is an added bonus, but speed is key.

The supercar category is one such class of cars that perhaps has the best mix of cars that are visually appealing and are capable of tearing down highways. So, if the player is in the market for a new ride, which supercar is most likely to give them the most speed per GTA$?

The fastest supercar in GTA Online

If excess is something players are okay with and are looking to splash out and splurge a massive amount of money, then the answer is quite simple. However, the way this supercar achieves its ludicrously high top speed could be considered a bit cheating.

The Grotti Vigilante, for all intents and purposes, is a tank, and more specifically, a very fast tank. Its powerful boost propels it forward in a blinding flash of black and guzzoline stink that leaves opponents in the dust.

However, if players want something a bit more elegant and are willing to trade off the boost for something more realistic, then the fastest they can get is the Pfister 811.

At this point in the supercar category, things start to get interchangeable as the difference in speed is negligible. It all ultimately boils down to handling and which car suits the player better. Therefore, the Pfister 811, Principe Deveste Eight, and the Scramjet are all valid options.