3 most fun cars featured in GTA Online

While weaponized vehicles occupy an irreplaceable status in GTA Online, they're not always fun.

Players often have a hard time kicking back and playing GTA Online just for fun, which is understandable, considering how dangerous and intricate the virtual world is, especially in an Online lobby.

This article highlights three of the most fun vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Top 3 fun cars featured in GTA Online

#3 - The Vigilante

Inspired by Batmobile from the movie Batman, the Vigilante is perhaps the deadliest car featured in GTA Online, both in looks and performance.

The front of the car is dominated by two iconic fins with sharp edges and a circular section with helical groovings.

The unique design of the car is responsible for sending sub-standard vehicles soaring through the air, and GTA Online players love nothing more than destroying other players in the game. It is, after all, a battle of wills. The player can either blow the enemy apart or be blown into pieces.

When it comes to performance, the Vigilante sets the bar high. Recorded at a statistical top speed of 150 mph/241.4 km/h (with the boost applied), the Vigilante is perhaps the fastest land vehicle featured in GTA Online.

The car also comes equipped with a powerful rocket boost, which significantly improves the acceleration of the Vigilante and only takes 2.5 seconds to recharge.

This beast of a car hosts two decent machine guns and can be equipped with deadly homing launchers. Armed to the teeth, the Vigilante becomes an unbeatable force of nature in an Online lobby.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,750,000.

#2 - The Scramjet

The overall design and build of the Scramjet takes after the popular Vigilante, but what makes the Scramjet even more fun is its ability to fly.

Powered by a front engine and coupled to a six-speed gearbox, the Scramjet hosts great acceleration, nimble handling, and a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h).

Like the Ruiner 2000, which is the most expensive car in GTA Online as of February 2021, the Scramjet comes equipped with a special feature called the "power hop." This feature allows the Scramjet to dodge unanticipated roadblocks and concrete barriers.

To top it off, the car comes equipped with machine guns and a super-powerful missile launcher.

The Scramjet can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,480,000 in GTA Online.

#1 - The Ramp Buggy

The infamous Ramp Buggy takes inspiration from the ever-so-popular Flip Car from Fast & Furious 6.

Although this car does not come equipped with devastating weapons like homing launchers and machine guns, it is arguably the most fun car that players can own in GTA Online.

The Ramp Buggy can send a vehicle flying out of its way without so much as a dent in its sleek and sturdy frame.

The car can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,192,000.