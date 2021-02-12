Is the Air Freight business worth buying in GTA Online?

The Air Freight business in GTA Online is one of the least popular businesses in the game, but is it really all gloom and doom?

Owning a Hangar in GTA Online opens a bevy of ways for aspiring pilots to hone their skills while making some extra money on the side.

The Air Cargo business itself may not be the most rewarding side hustle in the game. But the Hangar hosts a number of features that not every GTA Online player would want to miss out on, despite all the criticism still spinning in the community.

This article highlights the most important aspects of an Air Cargo business so players can decide for themselves whether it's worth spending a fortune on.

Air Cargo business in GTA Online: Worth or not?

The Air Cargo business in GTA Online is worth all the time and money if the player is conducting the operations in a team.

Not only are the Air-Freight Cargo missions super fun to grind with fellow players, but also really refreshing, given how mainstream all the car stealing missions have become over the years.

Players can also generate a steady stream of income with a Hangar, and one can never have enough money in GTA Online.

If the player is playing solo, the Air Cargo business may not be the best investment out there. Solo players can earn a lot more money grinding the good old import/export businesses.

That being said, income-generation is not the only reason to own a Hangar in GTA Online. The Smuggler's Run update makes it mandatory for players to own a Hangar in order to purchase any new aircraft introduced to the game.

Moreover, a Hangar also allows players to customize their Hangar, an added perk that is really handy for weaponized choppers like the deadly Akula.

As if that wasn't enough, the Hangars located in Fort Zancudo allow players to gain exclusive access to some parts of Fort Zancudo, which are normally out of bounds for GTA Online players.