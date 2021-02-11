While GTA Online lobbies allow players to hone their skills and have a blast with fellow gamers, they are also home to some of the most annoying types of internet trolls.

This article takes a look at some of the most annoying types of players found in GTA Online lobbies and explains why players should always be ready to be blown into pieces in an online lobby, especially when they are least expecting it.

5 most annoying types of players found in GTA Online lobbies in 2021

#5 People who blow up crates just for the heck of it

Image via MrCostari, Youtube

Import/Export businesses in GTA Online are not a walk in the park. They require a lot of time and elbow-greasing to create a valuable return on investment, which is why players get super vexed when a random fellow in an online lobby decides to blow up supply trucks just for the heck of it.

The game does encourage people to steal other people's crates, but it makes little sense to blow up someone's entire stock for no reason at all.

#4 Marksman Rifle spammers

Advertisement

Image via gtabase

Marksman Rifle is a devastating weapon, capable of obliterating anyone and anything in its path, but it's also one of the most abused weapons in GTA Online.

One of the most annoying types of people found in GTA Online lobbies are those who exploit the destructive power of the Marksman Rifle to sneak up on other people and blast them into pieces for absolutely no reason at all.

#3 Rocket Launchers

Image via Operation Greenlight, Youtube

Nobody thinks homing missiles are uncool, but using rocket launchers to blast people apart in an online lobby, just for the heck of it, definitely falls under the category of uncool.

This is something that every player has experienced in a GTA Online lobby, especially when they are sporting their Buzzard or Akula.

#2 Oppressor MK II trolls:

Advertisement

Image via Polygon

The Oppressor MK II is one of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online, but Oppressor trolls definitely make people question the very existence of this majestic flying bike.

For some reason, Oppressor trolls decide to sneak up on innocent pedestrians and start firing from above. Unarmed players barely stand a chance against the Oppressor MK II's destructive power, and more often than not, they end up losing a life.

#1 Those who exploit passive mode to kill others

Image via epic cam

These are perhaps the most vexing types of players found in GTA Online lobbies. To boost their kill counts, some people tend to exploit the passive mode in GTA Online to kill innocent gamers. Not only is this super annoying, but it is also an abuse of a super handy feature that the game offers its players.