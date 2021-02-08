How to get rare melee weapons in GTA Online

Melee weapons may not bode well in devastating battles and deadly GTA Online missions, but when it comes to knocking people down in a petty brawl, there's nothing better than an old-fashioned, bullet-less weapon.

GTA Online features quite a few melee weapons. This article highlights some of the rarest such weapons that money can't buy and how players can obtain them in the game.

Obtaining rare melee weapons in GTA Online

#3 - The Crowbar

The crowbar is a one-handed melee weapon featured in GTA Online capable of causing severe damage. Its performance is somewhat based on the knife.

The crowbar is unlocked after the 'Franklin and Lamar' story mode mission and can only be stolen or found across the map in GTA Online.

Certain activities like the Team Deathmatch and Last Team Standing prompt the crowbar to pop out of nowhere. Gamers can often find it in content creator maps.

To obtain the crowbar without depending on sheer luck, however, the player can take part in a mission called 'Judging the Jury.' Then, it can be acquired by killing the Juror and taking the crowbar from the corpse.

#2 - The Golf Club

Image via GTA Wiki

The Golf Club may not be the deadliest weapon in GTA Online, but it's the fastest melee weapon to strike while running. Moreover, its size allows the player to strike several opponents at the same time.

To acquire the Golf Club, all the player has to do is go to the Club House, find the guards sporting golf clubs, and shoot one of them to scare the others away. When the wielder is dead, the character can obtain the golf club by walking over the corpse.

Image via GTA Wiki

#1 - Stone Hatchet

The Stone Hatchet is one of the rarest and most sought-after melee weapons in GTA Online. It comes equipped with a unique feature called "rampage mode," activated after killing an NPC. This feature, however, can only be activated on freemode.

To acquire the Stone Hatchet, here's what the player needs to do:

Join a public, private or crew session in GTA Online, wait for Maude's text to pop up on the screen, and then kill all the targets or capture all the directed bounties.

When done, another text from Maude will explain the Stone Hatchet's location. This mission is also worth a grand prize of $300,000.