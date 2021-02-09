5 most expensive vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online takes pride in featuring notoriously expensive gems in the virtual market. Some vehicles, in particular, cost an arm and a leg and, ironically, aren't always worth spending a fortune on.

This article talks about some of the most pricey vehicles featured in GTA Online. Some of these vehicles are incredible and should be on every player's must-have list while others compromise on performance and fail to justify the price tag.

The most expensive vehicles in GTA Online

#5 The Oppressor MK II

The Oppressor MK II is essentially an upgraded version of the Oppressor. The modifications made to the variant allow the bike to hover above the ground and take to the skies like a flying bird.

Above ground, the Oppressor MK II is recorded at a maximum speed of 130 mph and showcases high acceleration, smooth handling and amazing traction. Above water, the vehicle works like a hovercraft but hosts greater speed and acceleration than most boats. When in the air, it showcases a top speed of about 110 mph.

The Oppressor MK II can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online for a hefty price of $3,890,250. A considerable discount is offered to players who own the Terrorbyte, in which case, it costs $2,925,000.

Advertisement

#4 The Scramjet

The Scramjet's overall design takes inspiration from the popular Vigilante. While the Vigilante sports an intimidating build, the Scramjet prioritizes style over everything else.

The Scramjet is super fun to fly around in GTA Online, and it comes equipped with machine guns and a super powerful missile launcher.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,480,000 in GTA Online.

#3 The Deluxo

The Deluxo is based on the DeLorean DMC-12 and has a number of unique features that justify its staggering price tag.

Advertisement

On land, the Deluxo showcases decent acceleration, smooth handling and an impressive top speed of 110mph. When the hoverflyer mode is activated, however, the car is launched into the air with an exciting lurch, and that's where the fun begins.

Not only does the hover mode allow the driver to leave traffic-jammed roads behind and reach the destination swiftly but it also allows them to traverse smoothly over water.

In addition, the Deluxo can be modified into a weaponized vehicle to feature two powerful machine guns and devastating missile launchers that can host 30 rockets at a time.

The Deluxo can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online for $4,721,500.

#2 The Ruiner 2000

The Ruiner 2000 is essentially an upgraded variant of the Ruiner in GTA Online. It retains the same classy design and trademark profile.

Powered by single-cam V8, the Ruiner 2000 has incredibly high acceleration and a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h).

The car comes equipped with special features like the Parachute mechanism and the Power Hop mechanism. The Parachute mechanism prevents fatal accidents by slowing the car down during descent, whereas, the Power Hop mechanism launches the car into the air with a powerful boost.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online for $5,745,600.

1) The Luxor Deluxe

Advertisement

The Luxor Deluxe in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Luxor Deluxe is perhaps one of the most expensive vehicles featured in GTA Online, and players seem to be in disagreement about its importance in the game.

While the Luxor Deluxe sports a classy design and is a super-fast vehicle, it is essentially a modified variant of the Buckingham Luxor. Both planes have almost the same features, and the only noteworthy difference between the two is the golden armor the Luxor Deluxe comes equipped with.

The difference between the price tag of the two planes is also a huge stumbling block. The Buckingham Luxor costs $1,625,000, whereas the Luxor Deluxe is tagged at a staggering total of 10,000,000.