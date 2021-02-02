Pfister 811 in GTA Online: All you need to know about the fastest Super Car in the game

When it comes to cutting-edge vehicles, GTA Online never fails to leave the players in awe. In fact, much of its popularity can be credited to all the futuristic motorbikes and weaponized cars that Rockstar Games keep adding to the game.

While GTA Online may offer a plethora of cars to choose from, none quite outclass the Pfister 811 in the fast lane.

This article highlights the most dominant features of the Pfister 811 and why every player needs one parked in their garage.

The Pfister 811 in GTA Online

The Pfister 811 can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,135,000 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Pfister 811 is a two-door super car that was introduced in GTA Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update, launched on June 28th, 2016.

This car essentially takes after the Porsche 918, while the rear lights and rear fascia take inspiration from the Koenigsegg Regera.

Recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), the Pfister 811 is the fastest Super Car in GTA Online.

Equipped with a powerful engine, the Pfister 811 has extremely high acceleration, leaving all motorcycles and non-electric supercars in the dust. The handling of the car is super smooth, and its braking power is beyond impressive.

However, when tackling sudden curves, the car does produce understeer. Applying power also causes massive oversteer. The vehicle also suffers from traction loss.

The Pfister 811 may not be the best choice for stunt races. However, all in all, the car is a must-have in GTA Online, especially if the player loves beating friends and fellow players in impromptu races at long straights.

The Pfister 811 can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,135,000.