3 reasons why the nightclub is the best business in GTA Online

The nightclub is one of the most complex businesses featured in GTA Online, but it's also the most lucrative means of earning passive income.

Novice players, however, should consider purchasing a bunker or a vehicle warehouse before spending a fortune on a nightclub. Some of the missions featured in the nightclub are specifically geared towards expanding other businesses in GTA Online.

That being said, this article explains three reasons why the nightclub is the best business in GTA Online and why every player needs to own one.

Why the nightclub is the best business in GTA Online

#3 - Connects all businesses

The nightclub features seven lucrative means of earning money, but each start-up corresponds with a different type of GTA Online business.

Cargo and shipments correspond with hangar or crate warehouses. Organic produce corresponds with weed farms. To own sports goods, the player will need a bunker. For South American imports, the player will need a cocaine lockup. Pharmaceutical research corresponds with a meth lab. For printing and copying, the player will need a forgery office. Cash creation corresponds with generating counterfeit currency.

Since the nightclub depends heavily on other businesses, it functions as a "central nerve" that connects all businesses in one place and allows the player to conduct all their activities and missions from one place. Not only does this save a lot of time, but it also maximizes profit from each business on a large scale.

#2 - The Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is a mobile military base equipped with everything a criminal prodigy could ask for. Terrorbytes can only be unlocked after purchasing a nightclub in GTA Online.

Although this vehicle costs a good chunk of hard-earned money, it's the best investment players can make in GTA Online.

Client featured jobs hosted by Paige are one of the most rewarding ways to earn money in GTA Online.

Paige's jobs are easy to grind and can make around $30,000 within a few minutes.

These include:

Robbery in progress. Data sweep. Targeted data. Diamond shopping. Collector's pieces Deal breaker

#1 - Is a passive business

That's right. Once the player installs all the necessary equipment and kickstarts the business, the nightclub pretty much runs itself.

The underground warehouse located in the nightclub is one of the most efficient ways to rack up the big bucks without having to grind all the time. To get started, the player will need to make a few upgrades.

Staff: basically helps keep the popularity meter as optimized as possible.

Security: Prevents the nightclub from being raided.

Equipment: Doubles the income generated from the nightclub.