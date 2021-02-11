3 potential reasons why GTA Online has been able to stay relevant throughout its run

GTA Online may have been released several years ago but its popularity continues to shoot through the roof.

There is no denying the fact that Grand Theft Auto is one of the greatest gaming series the world has ever seen. However, every fandom dies down after a while. Fortunately, this is not the case with GTA Online.

Players find themselves just as engrossed by the intricate design and the complex missions of the game as they did when it was first released.

There's more to the ever-growing popularity of GTA Online than the unrivaled beauty of the virtual world. This article takes a look at 3 potential reasons that have kept GTA Online relevant over the years.

3 potential reasons why GTA Online is still relevant

#3 The Open World Design

Rockstar Games took the immersion spell to the next level with its open world (Image via Gamespot)

GTA Online does not restrict players to a single lobby or an unrealistically small premises. Its open-world design allows players to resonate with the characters on a deeper level and explore the world without the restrictions of a virtual wall or a dead computer code. By allowing players to engage in free-roam activities, Rockstar took the immersion spell to the next level.

The open-world design also enables players to appreciate the small but intricate details and have a blast looking for all the hilarious Easter eggs featured in the game.

#2 Diversity

Rockstar built a world around the idea of crime and disruption with the GTA series (Image via gamer.net)

Crime - no matter how trivial - is punishable by law in real life. However, GTA Online players thrive on violence, heists and turning virtual goons into a mass of blood and gore.

This diversity of the game is perhaps the most important reason why Grand Theft Auto hooked players in the first place. Almost all forms of art and entertainment emphasize the unimaginable power of good morals but, somewhere along the way, people forget that art is not always supposed to teach a lesson.

The primary purpose of investing in a zone of escapism has always been simple - to escape the real world. Rockstar saw this as a golden opportunity and built a world around the idea of crime and disruption.

#1 Weekly Updates

GTA Online players always look forward to the weekly updates in the game (Image via player.one)

It's not uncommon for fans to lose interest in a fandom and find new forms of entertainment. People are not robots. They need change and the stimulation that comes from experiencing something new.

GTA Online developers are not new to the gaming industry. If anything, Rockstar is the pinnacle that keeps it hot.

To keep the game relevant and the gamers engaged, the developers keep introducing new things to the virtual market via weekly updates. From flying motorbikes and devastating laser guns to exciting double money events, the game has it all.