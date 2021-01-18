Why players should own a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online: A beginner's guide to the import and export business

Vehicle warehouses hold a great deal of importance in GTA Online for a number of reasons.

Players cannot survive on stolen goods and mission payouts alone. Grand Theft Auto was not made for modest living. The name of the game suggests grandeur and luxury.

This is where vehicle warehouses come in. They are a goldmine for beginners and expert players alike in GTA Online. They open several doors of business opportunities, bring clients from all over the GTA Online world.

A beginner's guide to the import and export business in GTA Online

To purchase a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online, the player will first have to own a CEO office. The CEO office will provide access to exclusive discounts and the title of Chief Executive Officer.

A vehicle warehouse in GTA Online is basically a building with an underground storage facility that allows players to store stolen vehicles and more. Moreover, a vehicle warehouse is one of the very few GTA Online businesses that allow solo players to hoard up the big bucks by running an illegal business.

Purchasing a warehouse can be a tricky since they cost a lot. In that case, the most important thing the player should consider is whether the warehouse is in the heart of the city or located on the outskirts. Warehouses that are located on the outskirts of the city are a hassle for certain selling and sourcing missions, and they also drag out the transaction process.

To get the business up and running, the player has to finish stealing missions and store at least 28-32 vehicles in the warehouse.

To import vehicles, the player will first need to access one of the computers in the CEO's office, source vehicle cargo, then complete the mission in the game. In the mission, the player will have to steal the sourced vehicle and bring it to the warehouse safely.

To export the vehicle, the player will again need to go back to the CEO office, open the computer, access the Ad-Hawk Autos site, and export a top range vehicle. The key to making maximum profit from a vehicle warehouse is selling top-range vehicles and only making deals with specialists that know the stock's worth.

This will earn the player a profit of $80,000 per vehicle, minus the damage caused in bringing the vehicle to the warehouse.

The best way to make as much profit as possible, however, is to sell only four vehicles at a time and engage at least three players to make the most out of the given time.

The vehicle warehouse in GTA Online can host up to 40 vehicles at a time, and another way to maximize profit is to make sure the warehouse doesn't host less than 20. Having less than 20 vehicles will prompt the player to sell only top-range vehicles, which will result in a significant loss from all the unsold mid-range vehicles.