How to earn Blue and Magenta Glow Shades in GTA Online this week

In 2021, fans of GTA Online and regular players might have their fair bit of complaints with the game, but it has almost never been due to a lack of content.

In all honesty, GTA Online is probably one of the most content-rich online multiplayer games currently in the market, and it keeps getting better.

Every week, Rockstar likes to treat its player base and award their continued dedication to the game with free items, podium vehicles, and more. This week, players can cop themselves a brand-new ATV in the form of the Dinka Verus, which is still available for the low price of $0.

On top of that, players can also get themselves Blue and Magenta Glow Shades in GTA Online by running a series of jobs they are likely to be already grinding.

Earning Blue and Magenta Glow Shades in GTA Online

Earn "Blue and Magenta Glow Shades" by completing an Import/Export Sell Mission this week.



Come back after March 8th, to receive your reward.https://t.co/FOr81pnOHX pic.twitter.com/JUg9ctYlD3 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) February 25, 2021

Import/Export Sell Missions from the Special Vehicle Warehouse is already one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online, and since the payout is doubled already this week, this should be quite easy.

To complete Special Vehicle Warehouse Import/Export Sell Missions, one needs to first own a Vehicle Warehouse. To do the missions, simply approach the SecuroServ laptop in the office and select the "Special Vehicle Work" option.

Players can then start doing the Special Vehicle Work. However, the minimum requirement of vehicles to do the first mission is four. Therefore, players must first build up their Import/Export business and then try out Special Work, which wouldn't take too long.

To claim the rewards, players must simply return to GTA Online after March 8th, 2021, and all rewards should be delivered within 72 hours.

The payout on the Special Vehicle Work has been doubled this week as part of the weekly update, so completing these jobs would be quite beneficial to the player.

