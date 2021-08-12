5 of the most expensive GTA Online vehicles that can be sold

The most expensive vehicles in GTA Online can be used to show off one's wealth, but sometimes players want to sell them down the line.

Unfortunately, not all vehicles can be sold in GTA Online. The Luxor Deluxe is the most expensive vehicle in GTA Online, costing a whopping $10,000,000, but it cannot be sold. Hence, any player willing to make that kind of investment is stuck with it to the end of time.

Typically, a vehicle's sale price is 60% of the original price plus 60% of any upgrades tacked onto it. For the sake of this article, only the original vehicles' prices will be considered. Of course, GTA Online players will still be able to get millions of their hard-earned cash back this way.

Five of the most expensive vehicles that players can sell in GTA Online

#5 - Scramjet ($2,777,040)

The Scramjet (Image via GTA Wiki)

This cartoonish vehicle is surprisingly fun to use in GTA Online. It has a fun jumping ability that allows it to traverse the cityscape quite easily. Its rocket booster can also propel it to fast top speeds almost instantly.

Sadly, the vehicles' design leaves a lot to be desired when the player is roaming in an open lobby. Not only does the vehicle get destroyed by a single rocket, but there is virtually no protection from normal gunfire.

If GTA Online players wish to sell this vehicle, they will get $2,777,040 at the very least.

#4 - Deluxo ($2,832,900)

The Deluxo (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Deluxo is one of the most expensive vehicles in the game, especially for a car. However, it's capable of flying and hovering, which makes it one of the most mobile cars in the game. It can even hover above water if a player wishes to.

It's an okay weaponized vehicle in the grand scheme of things. It has 30 rockets, and the homing missiles are quite accurate. Still, if a player gets bored of their Deluxo and wishes to get a better vehicle down the line, they can sell this ride for $2,832,900.

#3 - V-65 Molotok ($2,872,800)

The V-65 Molotok (Image via GTA Wiki)

The V-65 Molotok is the first plane on this list. It normally costs $4,788,000, which makes its default selling price $2,872,800. As far as the vehicle is concerned, it's quite fast with a top speed of 207.75 mph (334.34 km/h), but it's not a great weaponized vehicle.

Its homing missiles are notoriously bad, as their accuracy leaves a lot to be desired against moving targets. Considering that the vast majority of targets in GTA Online tend to move a lot, it's not a bad idea for disappointed buyers to sell this plane for something better.

#2 - Tula ($3,104,220)

The Tula (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Tula is an interesting plane in GTA Online. It is a weird mix between the Hydra and the Dodo, which makes it a fun novelty vehicle to mess around with in GTA Online. However, it's not a particularly noteworthy plane as far as weaponized vehicles go.

GTA Online players can sell it for at least $3,104,220 once they're bored with the plane. It's not a must-have purchase by any means, so they're unlikely to regret selling it anytime soon.

#1 - RM-10 Bombushka ($3,551,100)

RM-10 Bombushka (Image via GTA Wiki)

A weaponized plane that blows up to a single explosive is rather lackluster, especially when it's on a plane as atrociously slow as the RM-10 Bombushka. Should a player make the misfortune of wasting their money on this overpriced plane, they should be pleased to know that they are able to get a good amount of their money back by selling it.

It's the most expensive vehicle in GTA Online that can be sold. It's not an efficient vehicle to purchase, so most GTA Online players are better off not buying it in the first place. If they already have bought it in the past, then they should be pleased to know that they can sell it for $3,551,100 at the bare minimum.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod